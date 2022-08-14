Body & Soul

Femi Kuti: I never called Peter Obi’s supporters zombies

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Femi Kuti, says he never called supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), zombies as claimed.

 

A report had alleged that the 60-yearold used the term to describe the supporters of the presidential candidate known as ‘Obidients’.

He was said to have made the com- m e n t while perform- ing at the new Afrika Shrine on Thursday. “You know w h a t o b e d i e n c e means? Stand up, sit down, sit there — zombie. How can you be Obidient in this chaos? I am not Obidient,” he had allegedly said. “Tell me, at 60, why am I Obidient?

 

You said I should be Obidient, sit down, be peaceful. Are you all okay in this country?” But reacting via his Twitter page on Friday, the musician said his words were taken out of context. Femi said he only expressed his reservation with the term “Obidient”, adding that he is not against Obi’s presidential ambition.

 

“You are such liars. Of what benefit is it to the people when you take my words out of context like this? I said I’m too angry at my age to be obedient,” he wrote.

 

“Expressing I do not like the ‘term’ But if Peter Obi wins and actually changes the country better for all of us.” Femi, who is the eldest son of Fela Kuti, the late music icon, has not publicly endorsed any candidate for the 2023 election.

 

Last year, he had called out the All Progressives Congress (APC) for using an inscription of Fela on its campaign shirts. Femi had said his family does not align with any political party in Nigeria and beyond.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

