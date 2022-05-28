Femi, Made Kuti return for Father&Son: The Experience after Grammy nomination

Weeks after the first Grammy nomination experience for Made Kuti, the grandson of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, he has decided to return to his father, Femi Kuti’s Afrika Shrine for a Father&Son experience show. Shortly after the father and son’s Legacy+ album made it to Grammy, Made had embarked on a tour outside the shores of Nigeria with Femi Kuti and his Positive Force band.

However, both father and son are currently gearing up for a joint concert, tagged; Father&Son: The Experience organised by FK Management. “It has become a usual feature in recent times to see a feature of Made on a Femi Kuti’s set while the latter is on tour, and Femi has also featured in all Made’s concerts in and outside the New Afrika Shrine.

This concert will be their first co-headlined show since their joint Grammy nominations. A show that seeks to bring to the home of Afrobeat the old and the newly converted followers of Afrobeat,” Funke Kuti, CEO of FK Management said in a brief chat.

Kuti was quick to reveal that the concert is scheduled to hold at the New Afrika Shrine on June 5, 2022 of mainly males and females between the ages of 25-34. The Father and Son concert will be heralding the opening activities for the commencement of 2022 Felabration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...