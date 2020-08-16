Body & Soul

Femi Otedola's jewel, Nana knocks golden jubilee birthday in style

To say a wife has a very strong influence over her husband certainly amounts to stating the obvious as times and events have established that what a man is or turns out to become, to a great extent borders on the input of the wife. It is therefore on these premise, men who worth their salt don’t underplay the role of their wives.

 

As it concerns billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, his love for his beautiful wife, Nana, knows no bound such that he treasures her as the apple of his eyes and his heart beat.

 

For a woman like Nana, who has been with the husband through thick and thin, nothing absolutely would have been too much for Femi to celebrate and spoil the wife on a special day in her life that she turned 50th.

 

Unfortunately, the reality of the times, COVID- 19 which has set lot of limits and restrictions, chairman of ForteOil, Femi, could not roll out drums to give his princess a grand celebration.

 

However, as a man who was desperate to make the wife’s golden jubilee anniversary a memorable one, Otedola devised a perfect means to achieve that and the result of his ingenuity has remained subject of discussion in different quarters.

 

Femi gave Nana a special treat at a private dinner in their palatial London mansion to mark her 50th birthday. It was a small, but eventful ceremony, which had their children and a few close associates in attendance.

 

Not only did they have a taste of the mouthwatering menu, drinks also flowed freely. Indeed, Femi displayed a good sense of hospitality at the soiree.

 

Nana’s marriage to Femi is blessed with four children, three daughters, Christine Olawunmi, Florence Ifeoluwa and Elizabeth Temi, and son, Fewa.

