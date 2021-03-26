Femi Sofela & Friends to perform at Int’l Afrofusion Night

Femi Sofela & Friends will on Friday, April 2, 2021 perform at The International Afrofusion Night at The Freedom Park, Lagos. The show, produced by Joyful Noise Records will also feature Ace Trombonist Femi Slide, Adunni Nefertiti and DJ Raymond Brown. British Nigerian born Femi is a prolific bassist/singer/ composer/arranger producer. He was born into a musical family and started his musical journey on the drum kit, later he moved to rhythm guitar and finally moved to bass when the band he formed with his other friend in secondary school needed a bassist.

Femi has produced countless albums for different artists, both secular and gospel from different genres and was a music director for many artists both in Nigeria and UK. He produced a musical project for BBC RADIO 4. He also played with The African Jazz Allstars to many concerts globally.

He is the in-house music director for Joyful Noise Productions and has currently produced two successful albums for them including Funmi Ti De by Funni Olawumi. He formed Femi and the Inrhtyhms (An afro-funk embellished with African traditional jazz) managed and funded by Joyful Noise productions around 2012 and the band had toured both locally and international. Femi & The InRhythms latest album is their CD “Pressure To Pleasure”.

