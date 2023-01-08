Femi Yusuf: How I moved from budding football star to supermodel

Oluwafemi Yusuf Qasim is the kind of person who could be described as one whose life is geared to his destined career. First, professional football sent him out of the shores of Nigeria and then, football career disappointed him but also opened another door into a career he never thought could make him a penny- Modeling. Now as a professional model, he has conquered the modeling industry in East Africa, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. He has also done well for himself in commercial advertising in Lagos. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Femi, who is now back to his roots, Nigeria, to pursue a career in acting, speaks about the perceived wrongs orientation in the Nigerian modeling industry, furthering his education and possibly signing up for Big Brother Naija

Tell us the story behind discovering your talent as a model. Well, I discovered my modeling talent when I was in Kenya. I went there for football. Then, people I met there in Kenya looked at me and said, ‘Dude, you are smart. You can become a model as well. You look more like a model’. I got that a lot because I am tall and dark skinned, with real African look. After hearing that for a while, I decided to give it a try. That was how I met the CEO of Black Fox Modeling agency and I was given a chance. That made me become the first West African model to appear in a commercial advert for Whitesand Resorts Hotel in Dar Es Sallam and the first West African model to work with a magazine that feature with air Tanzania too. I worked with Nevy Kenzo in a song called Fella. Then, I worked in a show in Tanga and I did Lady in red in in Dar es Sallam. I also worked with a Tanzania designer called Makeke, Tngazy, Kasikana, Ally. I also did Zanzibar Fashion Show. I was given a chance to put some shows with Makeke at the France embassy in Tanzania. That was my first show in Tanzania, Paris Fashion week. I also did Diva Fashion Show in Zanzibar, then we moved to Tanga in Tanzania where I also did enjimaasasaifashion show. Then one of the biggest designers took me for a fashion show in Kenya, Nairobi. Then, we moved to Mombasa, then to Nyali. I have worked with a top director in South Africa, Justin Campos. I have been back and forth in few African countries with my modeling career. Did you get any training in between modeling for these big names? I started the Modeling career in Kenya because I could remember when we did the West East African Fashion Show at the Nigerian High Commission House in Nairobi. I met people, who gave me a few modeling tips. So, from there, I met some designers that asked me to push it further. So, then, I practiced and played football and most evenings, I go for the fashion shows to model. Tell us about your football career. How did you switch from footballing career to modeling? I am a football player. I played at Lagos State FA Cup. I was the highest goal scorer back then. So, football agency found me in the club I played for, somewhere around Command at Alade Sports Complex, then in Onikan. The then Union Bank Sports Ground in Surulere. So, he took me to Insurance and the under 23 National team then. From there, we moved to Union Bank football club, then to Benin Republic, where I was about to sign a contract. Then, the opportunity to move to East Africa came up and I moved. I was with AFC Leopard team. Due to one or two reasons, I couldn’t make it because the team lost the last match to win the league with Gomaha then. So, all the coaching staff were sacked. After, they brought a coach from Uganda that said he never wanted a Nigerian player. So, I left t h e n a n d

started focusing on modeling. It was within those football moments that I kept getting comments about having the qualities of a model. I started modeling on the side and I thank God for that because modeling has taken me to so many places. So is there some kind of racism in other African countries? I don’t really think that was the case. They love the West African look when it comes to modeling because we Nigerians have the real African look. Always remember that dark skin is life. For football, I guess the coach had his reasons. Did you give up the football career because of that? Not really, I had an injury and had to stop and get fit. I do train here with friends to get back on it. Some of the Kenyan and Tanzania National team players are my good friends. We still talk and I hope to meet them soon. What were your parent’s first reaction when you started a career as a model? They always give me their support because they know what I am capable of. My dad loved my football career and it was not hard for them to support my modeling career. They know I work hard at any career. I was winner of Next Top Model in November 2018 when I represented Tanzania. Have you modeled in Nigeria, since you made it b Yes, I did Lagos Fashion Week. So, I stopped modeling in Nigeria for a while but will relaunch myself soon. I stopped because I found out the way models were treated here in Nigeria. There is no respect for models here which I cannot stand. But I believe they can do better. Some of the agencies don’t value the talents they have here in Nigeria. Tell us how models are treated in Tanzania that Nigeria modeling agencies should emulate.. I could remember if I have a gig in Tanzania or Kenya or in Uganda, I have to be in an at least, a 3 or a 5 star hotel, two to three days to the shoot because they believe if you were given all you need, you will bring out the best in you on set. But not here in Nigeria. You ask models to come on the same day to set and you have to shoot at night. You ask them to come around 7am, no food, no drinks and you want them to deliver and look their best under those stress and still they don’t get paid same day. Even some models are still owed till date for jobs done months ago. It’s crazy but I believe they can do better. Does this mean that some of the stories many models say they are being overused and under paid are true? With that, yes. A lot of them are overused because some don’t take their time to understand the job. All they wanted is, ‘I want to be a model’ and it’s not done that way. If you don’t want to get used, then get yourself a good agency. I once met a model that quit because he believes modeling career in Nigeria is nothing to write home about, takes time for aspiring models to make it big, then he said most models live a fake life. Are there any truth in these comments? Well, modeling life is not a fake if you work with the right people because the way you present yourself matters a lot. What do you think would make modeling career be rewarding in Nigeria? The agencies have a lot of work to do. They have to make policies that protect the models right and they also have to believe and support the models they sign. The models have to be paid well because some of the agencies here make use of the models with just a token. The models as well should be focused and work hard too. What you did you do at the Lagos fashion week? That was two years ago when I came to Nigeria. After the show, I met a friend who asked me to go for Mr Nigeria as well. I stepped down due to misunderstanding between the organizers and I. So, I went back to Kenya before coming back last year. If God wishes, I want to give Big Brother Naija a try as well. I have a lot I am working on this year. You mentioned that you are an actor in your social media handle. What made you go into acting? Growing up, my uncle that worked with Baba Sala made us love acting. He then worked with the Feyikogbo families too in Ogun State. My mum was an actress too. So, I watched them act while growing up. They were my role models. Mrs Titilayo Yusuf, my Mum was a Yoruba actress and featured in some movies. Unfortunately, she couldn’t take it further. Did you start your acting career from acting in lower roles like ‘Waka Pass’ or you just landed the big role? I haven’t landed the big role yet. I was young when I started with my uncle, Mr Adeoye Adebiyi, also known as, Pastor. I do go with him to rehearsals. So, I was given a baby role back then. So far, I have just featured on stage play with Makeke in Tanzania and in Zanzibar. How come you have not entered Nollywood, yet? I was about to work with some movie directors but they put the project on standby but soon, you know the industry is big. I believe something will come up. I am excited about starting a career in acting. I want to give that part of facing the camera a a shot. I have a lot of friends in the movie industry like, Temitayo and Mustapha. I know this year won’t pass us by. Are you based in Nigeria now or just going back and forth between Tanzania and Kenya? For now, I am based here in Lagos. I wanted to see if I can get a chance in the movie industry. You know Nigeria movie industry is big. Just one gig, then the story will change for good. So, I am waiting. Working hard, praying to get that chance which I believe it will come for sure. Did playing football affect your education like most parents complain back then? Not really because after school, on getting home, my parents make sure I do my homework before going for football. They made my football and education easy for me then. Unfortunately, I stopped schooling after secondary school, when my dad passed away. I made up my mind to stop, so that I can support my younger ones because I am the first born and to help my mom too. We had no one to help us back then after dad passed away. I attended Akin Jacobs Memorial Baptist School at Modupe Johnson Surulere. Then, I went to Igbaja Boy’s High School

