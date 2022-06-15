Fencing federation ready for loaded schedule

The President of the Fencing Federation of Nigeria, Adeyinka Samuel, has enumerated a loaded schedule to enhance the development of the sport. Samuel, a former international in the sport stated that Nigeria is fast growing in the game at a very fast pace and in the global stage too.

He noted that Nigeria is currently preparing to host not less than 150 countries from other parts of the world in the Senior/ Open Fencing championship billed to take place in Lagos. He however said there were a number of competitions that would serve as preparation for the Nigerian athletes in the sport.

The Fencing boss said: “There will be an African championship this month, there is World Championship in July, there is Commonwealth Games Fencing billed for London before the Senior Open Fencing event which Nigeria is hosting at least for this and 2023 and it could be more if we do well.

“We have a good record with the junior competitions we have hosted in the past and even this February in Lagos. One of our Fencers, Oladipo Adeniyi, is in good form to get better in the months ahead

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...