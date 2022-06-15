Sports

Fencing federation ready for loaded schedule

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Fencing Federation of Nigeria, Adeyinka Samuel, has enumerated a loaded schedule to enhance the development of the sport. Samuel, a former international in the sport stated that Nigeria is fast growing in the game at a very fast pace and in the global stage too.

 

He noted that Nigeria is currently preparing to host not less than 150 countries from other parts of the world in the Senior/ Open Fencing championship billed to take place in Lagos. He however said there were a number of competitions that would serve as preparation for the Nigerian athletes in the sport.

 

The Fencing boss said: “There will be an African championship this month, there is World Championship in July, there is Commonwealth Games Fencing billed for London before the Senior Open Fencing event which Nigeria is hosting at least for this and 2023 and it could be more if we do well.

 

“We have a good record with the junior competitions we have hosted in the past and even this February in Lagos. One of our Fencers, Oladipo Adeniyi, is in good form to get better in the months ahead

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Ex-Flying Eagles keeper dies in Senegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Nigerian national U17 and U20 goalkeeper, John Felagha is dead. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal, according to a terse statement on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday. He was aged 26.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that […]
Sports

We must be more ruthless in front of goal – Fernandes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was delighted by Friday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa that put them level on points with leaders Liverpool, but said his side must learn to kill teams off to sustain a Premier League title challenge. United stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 games with Fernandes netting the winner […]
Sports

Why Manchester United want N47bn -valued Osimhen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The Red Devils have had a torrid season, but they are looking for ways to improve ahead of next season, and they have identified a Super Eagles star as an upgrade to one of their best players. Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has identified Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen as a suitable replacement for Cristiano […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica