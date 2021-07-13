FerbTheKing talks about police brutality and #EndSARS

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper and songwriter Dickson Marcus, popularly known as FerbTheKing has spoken about police brutality in the country and how it has become a menace in society.

The independent rapper who hails from Rivers State, Port Harcourt shared his views amid protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

Sharing one of the ugly incidents, JargoKush revealed that he was also a victim of police brutality and it is very embarasing.

He said;It’s very embarrassing, and it has inflicted fear in most youths when they come in contact with officers who brutalize civilians to extort them of their money.

“I’ve been a victim severally, and it’s not a good experience. It is sad the government is yet to find any lasting solution to that,” he added.

The protests that happened in October 2020 across Nigeria are in response to the outcry from young people in the country who say the police unit known as the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) is responsible for kidnapping, harassment, and extortion, as Travel Noire previously reported.

Around the world, celebrities spoke out against Lagos’s violence through the #EndSARS movement on social media, and many megastars, including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Burna Boy, and WizKid, supported the movement too.

