News

FerbTheKing talks about police brutality and #EndSARS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper and songwriter Dickson Marcus, popularly known as FerbTheKing has spoken about police brutality in the country and how it has become a menace in society.

The independent rapper who hails from Rivers State, Port Harcourt shared his views amid protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

Sharing one of the ugly incidents, JargoKush revealed that he was also a victim of police brutality and it is very embarasing.

He said;It’s very embarrassing, and it has inflicted fear in most youths when they come in contact with officers who brutalize civilians to extort them of their money.

“I’ve been a victim severally, and it’s not a good experience. It is sad the government is yet to find any lasting solution to that,” he added.

The protests that happened in October 2020 across Nigeria are in response to the outcry from young people in the country who say the police unit known as the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) is responsible for kidnapping, harassment, and extortion, as Travel Noire previously reported.

Around the world, celebrities spoke out against Lagos’s violence through the #EndSARS movement on social media, and many megastars, including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Burna Boy, and WizKid, supported the movement too.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group condemns attack on NNPC’s mgt staff

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group, Niger Delta Young Business Leaders Forum (NDYBLF), has condemned the alleged attack on the Chief Operating Officer (COO), upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye. The group lamented that the campaign of calumny against him was a calculated attempt to intimidate, blackmail, extort and stampede him as a result […]
News

DHQ: How credible intels helped troops to rescue 344 abducted schoolboys

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji effected the rescue of 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, through credible intelligence. New Telegraph recalls that the military, through the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche had, on Wednesday, promised to rescue the kidnapped […]
News

JUST IN: Protesters block highways in Abuja, demand Buhari’s removal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that some protesters have hit several highways in Abuja on Monday morning, demanding the removal of Buhari over his ‘poor performance’ as President. The protesters burnt tyres and halted vehicular movement on the highways of the nation’s capital. The protesters were also seen holding cardboards and placards, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica