Ferdinand to Man United: Make Osimhen top transfer priority

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has called on the management of the English Premier League side to make the signing of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, a top priority instead of going for Tottenham and England forward, Harry Kane, who alongside the Napoli striker is currently on the club’s radar.

Since moving to Napoli in the Italy Serie A, Osimhen has been on fire and currently with 20 goals for Napoli this term. According to him, getting Osimhen, who is 24 will be a better option business wise as against 29-year-old Kane, although he is sure any of the two would be a big advantage to the Red Devils.

“I think if I was talking about investing and looking after my money, I’d probably go for Osimhen,” he told BT Sports. “There’s resale value with his age at 24 years old. It’s going to be a huge outlay.

“I’d take either. I’ve got be honest with you, if Manchester United adds either of those two players you mentioned to their roster they become title contenders. On form he [Osimhen] is flying.”

Erik ten Hag’s side are almost certain to dip into the transfer marker this summer for a centre forward, with Osimhen, 24, and Kane, 29, both being mooted as key targets. Osimhen is set to become a hot property in the upcoming summer transfer market.

The striker scored the opening goal for Napoli in the Italian side’s 2-0 away defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champion’s League on Tuesday night, with the club one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals. It’s been reported that his market value could soar towards the £150 million mark in the summer, which United might be able to afford if they are taken over by new owners.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week by football statistics website Whoscored.com after his impressive display for Napoli in a round of 16, first leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night, partnering current Ballon d’Or holder, Karim Benzema, in the attack.

The Champions League Team of the Week is dominated by Napoli and Real Madrid players, with the Italian and Spanish clubs contributing four players each, while Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig have one player each

