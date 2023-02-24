Sports

Ferdinand to Man United: Make Osimhen top transfer priority

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has called on the management of the English Premier League side to make the signing of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, a top priority instead of going for Tottenham and England forward, Harry Kane, who alongside the Napoli striker is currently on the club’s radar.

Since moving to Napoli in the Italy Serie A, Osimhen has been on fire and currently with 20 goals for Napoli this term. According to him, getting Osimhen, who is 24 will be a better option business wise as against 29-year-old Kane, although he is sure any of the two would be a big advantage to the Red Devils.

“I think if I was talking about investing and looking after my money, I’d probably go for Osimhen,” he told BT Sports. “There’s resale value with his age at 24 years old. It’s going to be a huge outlay.

“I’d take either. I’ve got be honest with you, if Manchester United adds either of those two players you mentioned to their roster they become title contenders. On form he [Osimhen] is flying.”

Erik ten Hag’s side are almost certain to dip into the transfer marker this summer for a centre forward, with Osimhen, 24, and Kane, 29, both being mooted as key targets. Osimhen is set to become a hot property in the upcoming summer transfer market.

The striker scored the opening goal for Napoli in the Italian side’s 2-0 away defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champion’s League on Tuesday night, with the club one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals. It’s been reported that his market value could soar towards the £150 million mark in the summer, which United might be able to afford if they are taken over by new owners.

 

Meanwhile, Osimhen has been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week by football statistics website Whoscored.com after his impressive display for Napoli in a round of 16, first leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night, partnering current Ballon d’Or holder, Karim Benzema, in the attack.

The Champions League Team of the Week is dominated by Napoli and Real Madrid players, with the Italian and Spanish clubs contributing four players each, while Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig have one player each

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Confederation cup
Sports

CAF Cup: We must work on our league calendar – Odigwe

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Plateau United, Kwara United coaches lament ouster   Technical Adviser of Insurance of Benin, Monday Odigwe, has said there is a need to work on the Nigeria Professional Football League calendar to help our club sides play on the continent after the elimination of all four clubs from the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. […]
Sports

EPL: Show some pride, Arteta tells overlooked Ozil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mikel Arteta wants Mesut Özil to feel “hurt and disappointed” at his continued absence from the Arsenal team and has again challenged the player to show he is prepared to operate at his full potential over the remainder of the season. Özil has not featured since the Premier League restarted, remaining on the bench […]
Sports

Singer Shakira separates from footballer husband, Pique

Posted on Author Reporter

  Colombian singer and dancer, Shakira and her footballer partner, Barcelona star, Gerard Pique have parted ways. A short statement by Shakira’s communication agency, confirmed: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica