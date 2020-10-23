News

FERMA repairs two bridges washed away by flood in Kebbi

Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) yesterday said it has reconstructed two bridges that were washed away by flood in Kebbi State.

Addressing newsmen in his office, Kebbi State FERMA Coordinator, Engineer Reliwan Usman, said the reconstruction of the two bridges had reduced the suffering of the people as well as boosted the economy of the state and Nigeria as an entity.

He added further that the two bridges that were located along the road between Arugungu and Bui town on the road to Niger Republic, had been completed, urging the people to thank the Federal Government for urgently intervening to mitigate the hardship of the people.

“The reconstruction of the two bridges cost FERMA N38 million. I commended our General Manager for his intervention; since it was a federal road, we have to come in and support the people, most especially farmers” he added.

He therefore said that the two bridges that were washed out by the recent flood in the state, had impacted all business activities in the area. “We have to repair them, because it is the only road that links the neighbouring countries around here, we equally want to do the same at Tuga-Kaoje road, which is also a federal road that links to Benin Republic,” he said.

Reliwan said they had completed the 2019 appropriation contracts, adding that four major projects had also been completed.

