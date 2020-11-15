Sports

Fernandes: Man Utd have the mentality to be league champions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Manchester United may not have the resources that some of their Premier League rivals do but the fallen giants of English soccer still possess the mentality to end their title drought in the competition, midfielder Bruno Fernandes said.
United last claimed the league title in the 2012-13 season under Alex Ferguson and have endured a frustrating period since, with rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool building teams capable of dominating the league, reports Reuters.
United finished third in the league last season and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League with Fernandes, who arrived at the club in January, playing a key role.
“For me, it doesn’t matter about the other teams. People may say they’re better than us, they have a better first eleven than us, guys who come from the bench are better. People can say what they think, I don’t care,” Fernandes said on the UTD podcast.
“For a club like United, it’s a long time since we won the Premier League. It’s too long, I think. So you have to have in your mind – all the players, all the staff – we’re here to win. And I think we have that mentality.
“I came to Manchester to win trophies. You’re playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history.”
United have made a disappointing start to the current season and sit 14th after three victories, three defeats and a draw from their opening seven games.
They take on promoted West Bromwich Albion next Saturday as action resumes following the international break.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League roundup: Bayern thrash Atlético, Lukaku rescues Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kingsley Coman scored twice as Bayern Munich thrashed Atlético Madrid 4-0 to begin their Champions League title defence in ominous fashion. After an evenly matched first half-hour, the French winger pounced on Joshua Kimmich’s cross to fire Bayern ahead from close range. Leon Goretzka doubled Bayern’s lead five minutes before half-time as Hansi Flick’s side defied predictions of a close […]
Sports

EPL: No hiding place for Mourinho, Arteta in North London rumble

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

N orth London is the place to be as bitter city rivals, Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the game of the English Premier League weekend.   Although the distance between Spurs’ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium may only be 6.4 kilometres, however, when it comes to purely footballing terms the gulf is massive. […]
Sports

Quadri leads TTC to second league win in German League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Aruna Quadri lived up to expectations in his first season in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) as the Nigerian saved his team TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell from the brink of defeat to beat reigning champions FC Saarbrücken 3-2 at the weekend. The visitors were on their way to emphatic win but Quadri’s display changed the tone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: