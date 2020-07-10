Fernandes named Premier League Player of the Month for June

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month for June.

The Portuguese playmaker has been an integral figure in United’s strong recent form, which culminated in a 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday night as they became the first team in Premier League history to win four successive games by a margin of three or more goals, reports Sky Sports.

It also extended the side’s unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions, with Fernandes playing a key role throughout that sequence of results.

Since February 1, Fernandes has been involved in 13 goals for United – more than any other player during that period – and in June he scored three times as his team returned to action after the coronavirus suspension in superb form.

United’s win at Villa Park moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City, who they face on the final day of the season, as they target Champions League qualification for next season.

