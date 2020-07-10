Sports

Fernandes named Premier League Player of the Month for June

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month for June.
The Portuguese playmaker has been an integral figure in United’s strong recent form, which culminated in a 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday night as they became the first team in Premier League history to win four successive games by a margin of three or more goals, reports Sky Sports.
It also extended the side’s unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions, with Fernandes playing a key role throughout that sequence of results.
Since February 1, Fernandes has been involved in 13 goals for United – more than any other player during that period – and in June he scored three times as his team returned to action after the coronavirus suspension in superb form.
United’s win at Villa Park moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City, who they face on the final day of the season, as they target Champions League qualification for next season.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ruthless Man United win to deepen Villa’s relegation worries

Posted on Author Reporter

*Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory and deepened Aston Villa’s relegation worries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continued their impressive recent run, extending their unbeaten streak to 17 games in all competitions, and closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester. […]
Sports

NWFL scraps 2019/2020 season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges great outing at CAF Women Champions League The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League led by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers, have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for sake of protecting the health of the players and […]
Sports

EPL: Jonjo Shelvey salvages point for Newcastle to deny West Ham

Posted on Author Reporter

*Hammers draw with Burnley As David Moyes saw his West Ham players inch a little further away from the Premier League’s cliff edge, Steve Bruce completed another satisfactory mini audition in front of a Saudi Arabian television audience. The Saudi dominated consortium who hope to shortly be handed the keys to St James’ Park after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: