Ferry collides, sinks; at least 25 dead

An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after colliding with another vessel and capsized.
The ferry sank Sunday night after hitting a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, reports The Associated Press.
Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain says rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday.

