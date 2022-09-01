News

Ferry services won’t congest Lekki – Residents

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Residents of Lekki have said locating the Lekki Ferry Terminal in the area with the aim of linking the axis with other parts of Lagos will not lead to any congestion in the area, they said it will rather aid easy commuting with other parts of the state.

Speaking with journalists, some prominent residents of the area such as Chief Ade Badmus, Chief Rasheed Sanni, Otunba Kasunmu and Mrs. Lara Lawal, noted that those expressing fears about congestion in the locality were not looking at the angle of the many advantages ferry service would bring to the area and other places. While appreciating the governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the laudable project that would alleviate the transportation gridlock in the area and its environs, they said it would also create jobs and further boost the economy of the area. The residents thereby disassociated themselves from some aggrieved residents that kicked against the project.

‘’We are not part of those that kicked against this laudable project ; they only issued that statement based on their personal opinion and that does not represent the collective opinion of the residents, It is a welcome development and should be lauded by all,” Otunba Kasunmu said.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

