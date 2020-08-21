Business

Fertiliser: AFAN to approach CBN over loan

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has disclosed its intention to reach out to the Central Bank of Nigeria for loan to enable members buy fertilizer directly from the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) at subsidized rate. The President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, disclosed this in a circular to members of the association, where he also mentioned the association’s significant stride on a number of fronts, including reducing post-harvest losses, securing insurance and input supply, especially fertiliser and other agrochemicals.

He explained that AFAN executives had reached out to the Chairman of PFI to assist members with NPK 20:10:10 for farming in order to boost food production and sufficiency in the country post-COVID-19. According to him, the association is also taking some steps, including continually agitating for guaranteed minimum price (GMP) for agric produce, the reestablishment of National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA), the evolution of National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) as well as equity in Bank of Agriculture (BOA) for financing for Nigerian farmers to increase food production. Also, Ibrahim noted that AFAN was carefully appraising the authenticity of several windows of zero interest loans and others for smallholder farmers to key in to boost agric funding to enable them produce en-mass. He said: “I bring good tidings to you on a number of fronts firstly, post-harvest loss, insurance and input supply especially, fertiliser and other agrochemicals.

“I also have pleasure to inform you that beginning from early Tuesday to Saturday August 15, 2020, we were able to expand our advocacy to many areas including NASC, NTA, NAIC, NSPRI, Northern Governors Forum, The Senate President, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (Executive Director Banking, Dr. Darlington) and the FRCN. Earlier on we reached out to the Chairman PFI who has been assisting some of our chapters with NPK 20:10:10. “You will recall that we posted on the NEC platform that we had given your contacts to the PFI. To reinforce the partnership with the PFI sustainably, we intend to reach out to the CBN for a loan to enable AFAN to buy fertilisers for onward supply to the farmers through the State chapters at the subsidized prices as approved by the government.

“We are continually agitating for guaranteed minimum price for our produce, the reestablishment of National food reserve Agency, the evolution of National Agricultural Development Fund as well as equity in BOA for sustainable agricultural financing. “The several windows of zero interest loans and others are being carefully appraised for authenticity so we urge you to tarry-a- awhile before informing the SHFs. The spread of halftruths and outright lies about programs is being addressed and the correct position will be laid bare for everyone to see.

The socalled mechanisation to be funded by $1.2 billion loan from Brazil is yet to get the nod of the NASS. “A programme to facilitate free farmers’ data capture, free one day farmers celebration in solidarity with the president, by AFAN, who has shown unwavering commitment to agriculture, will be explored. A general assembly of farmers comprising five members from each of the chapters is being proposed here. “There is every need to procure ID cards for at least these five people from each chapter before the time for all these activities comes. There is a glimmer of light already in our affairs and full light will emerge at the end of the tunnel.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

1.5m jobs threatened by coronavirus crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

An institutional investor, Dr. Vincent Nwani, has disclosed that the first wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria will stay throughout 2020 and early 2021 with about1.5 million jobs put at risk. With this forecast, he alluded to the fact that the pandemic has emerged as the single most dreaded threat to the socio-economic fundamentals of Nigeria […]
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 0.63%

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Stories, Chris Ugwu Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, last week, sustained bullish rally as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.63 per cent to close the week at 25,199.84 and N13.146 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE 30, NSE […]
Business

FG to spend N317.3bn on 25,515 new houses

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

The Federal Government is planning to utilise existing institutions to build 25,515 affordable homes across the country in the next 12 months at the estimated cost of N317.3 billion.   This was contained in the second track of Mass Housing Strategy of the federal authority’s Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) 2020,.   “The first track […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: