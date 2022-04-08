Business

Fertiliser: Group seeks more private sector financing

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Institutional members of the Africa Fertiliser Financing Mechanism’s Governing Council have endorsed plans to attract more private sector financing to the continent’s fertilizer sector. The move, according to Africa Business Communities report, came during a meeting of the 13-member council, during which participants also validated the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism’s 2021 Annual Report and endorsed its proposed 2021 work program. During the meeting, the Governing Council commended the institution for its impactful projects to deliver trade credit guarantees in Nigeria and Tanzania.

The two projects, which support the implementation of trade credit guarantees to bolster fertilizer value chains. The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism works with African governments, regional institutions, the private sector, development banks, and international donors to study the fertilizer value-added chain. The organization assesses key transnational factors that impede fertilizer use in order to develop comprehensive financing strategies for jumpstarting Africa’s agricultural productivity.

The African Development Bank manages the African Fertilizer Financing Mechanism. In Tanzania, $2.3 million in trade credit guarantees provided leverage of 11.2 times, enabling three suppliers to sell fertilizer worth $26.3 million to 570,000 farmers via 28 hub agro-dealers and 966 retail agro-dealers. In Nigeria, the project secured a leverage of 4.6 times the guarantee and facilitated access to financing for fertilizer blenders who traded fertilizer worth $11.2 million. “The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism has now demonstrated to the development community that trade credit guarantees are an opportunity to tackle financing challenges and facilitate access to fertilizer for agrodealers and farmers,” said Vincent Castel, regional manager at the agriculture & agroindustry department of the African Development Bank, speaking on behalf of Martin Fregene, Director for Agriculture and Agro-industry.

Council members urged the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism to work with partners to mobilize more resources to support the fertilizer sector. The private sector currently offers a possibility to prepare rapid responses to solve challenges in the sector and achieve better results. Its market-responsive solutions can help take advantage of resources in the fertilizer industry that are already available. “AFFM is in a unique and strategic position to show value to private sector players looking for leveraging opportunities,” said Council member Abah Ofon, manager for export development at African Export-Import Bank. During the meeting, Governing Council members also discussed the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit, which is scheduled to take place in the second quarter of 2023. The event aims to build on progress that has occurred in the fertilizer ecosystem over the past 15 years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

LCFE lists achievements, unfolds 2022 outlook

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) has restated its commitment to advocacy as a strategy to create awareness on how the commodities exchange can grow the nation’s Gross Domestic Products in 2022.   The Exchange, which commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on their roles in […]
Business

Vessel purchase: Ship owners accused of round tripping

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Unscrupulous practice by some local ship owners has forced the Federal Government to ban importation of some vessels, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports In the past, Nigeria ship owners have often lamented the high import duty of 15 per cent they are made to pay on vessels they acquire abroad for coastal trade. But some of the […]
Business

Ecobank lauds Alaba for Clean Nigeria Initiative support

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has commended David Alaba for his support towards the success of the Clean Nigeria Initiative.   The initiative is part of Federal Government’s efforts, under the Chairmanship of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.   Head, Diaspora Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ms. Adebukola Ademiluyi, said Ecobank would facilitate the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica