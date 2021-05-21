Fertiliser import: Doubts over FG’s local sufficiency agenda

With reports that Nigeria’s fertiliser importation is at 84 per cent of consumption, costing N117 billion, there is a growing doubt among agric stakeholders over Federal Government’s local product sufficiency,t despite various measures to encourage production. TAIWO HASSAN reports

It is shocking that things are not looking bright again in Nigeria, especially in the agric sector of the economy, despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to make the country agriculture hub and a channel of boosting foreign exchange. In fact, there have been profound challenges confronting the country’s agric sector, with no solution in sight. Insecurity has been threatening all the laudable policies of the present administration in its efforts at attaining food sufficiency. In all, one of the most important products needed to grow the sector is fertiliser. There is currently scarcity of fertiliser with consistent importation of the commodity needed by farmers.

Importance of fertiliser

Indeed, Nitrogen Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK), otherwise known as fertiliser, is one of the major agricultural inputs, which farmers depend on for increased yield during the farming season in the country. In fact, research shows that farmers’ use of fertiliser in Nigeria has been on the increase in line with the present administration plan to prioritise agriculture as one of the country’s key revenue generation sectors. Findings revealed that crop yield, which is solely the determinant of food security, can be largely determined by the rate of fertiliser consumption, especially in Nigeria, due to the effects of climate change. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s quest towards food security has been under threat following numerous challenges in the fertiliser industry despite the fact that Nigeria still consumes below 30kg per hectare of fertiliser.

Blending plants

However, in renewed efforts to boost agriculture, the Federal Government took a bold step to commence the revamping of moribund fertiliser plants in the country. The aim of government is not only to slash the price of fertiliser in local market, but also to see that the country becomes an exporter of the product at the international level.t Besides, the Federal Government had planned to save $1.2 billion yearly when it was discovered that the country’s plants had the capacity to produce over four million tonnes of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) fertiliser yearly, while highest quantity being utilised by farmers was 1.5 million tonnes. However, only N164 billion (or $350 million) has been saved from payments on subsidy and import substitution through the implementation of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI). Managing Director, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji, said the Presidency had approved the restructuring of PFI, starting in this year’s cycle, with various modifi-cations, following the successes recorded over the past four years.

Challenges

However, to demonstrate disquiet in the country’s fertiliser industry, Nigerian farmers under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) raised the alarm over current development in the country’s fertiliser industry, especially relating to the prices of the commodity in the market. Indeed, AFAN had petitioned the Federal Government through its Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PTI) to urgently intervene in the skyrocketing prices of fertiliser in order to avoid further worsening the prices of foodstuffs in the markets during this raining season. The National President of AFAN, AKabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that the timing was ripe for PFI to intervane in the country’s fertiliser situation by releasing the flagship sale of 20:10:10 at N5,500, which was sold in the last four years and N5,000 last year due to COVID-19 so as to bring some respite to farmers and the national food system. He explained that Nigeria was already experiencing skyrocketing prices of food crops, serious food inflation coupled with the skyrocketing prices of fertiliser. The AFAN president noted that the situation with food availability and affordability would exacerbate in the country if fertiliser price is not managed properly by government. According to him, the scarcity and shortage of fertiliser supply and affordability of the product show that the commodity is not available in warehouses and storage facilities in the country.

Rising fertiliser

imports Despite various measures to encourage local production, a total of about N117 billion (or $247.91 million) was expended on fertiliser importation in the past year. Fertiliser imports increased by $37.71 million in 2019 to $247.91 million last year, representing an increase of 84.4 per cent. Data by International Trade Statistics (ITS) on imports shows country of origination to include Morocco, $128 million; Russia, $83.37 million; China, $17.15 million and Germany, which exported $11 million. It would be recalled that in 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had warned that no foreign exchange should be made available for funding fertiliser imports, noting that any company that imports the product would be sanctioned. In a memo dated January 30, 2020, signed by Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Mr. A. S. Jibrin, the apex bank reminded authorised dealers and the public that the ban on NPK fertiliser and any other variant remained in force. When the order to ban importation of NKP to encourage local blending plants was introduced, the country, in the immediate year, saved N104.3 billion (or $285.9 million). Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals and Dangote Petrochemicals and Fertiliser have already invested $4.5 billion to improve and boost the country’s fertiliser industry. Dangote is expected to boost production by 2.8 million tonnes of fertiliser, while Indorama anticipated to produce1.4 million tonnes.

MoU

In 2016, Nigeria and Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help the former revive its ailing fertiliser industry through the supply of phosphates for local blending. The MOU was consummated in 2018 during the visit of President Buhari to Morocco and had helped to revive 28 of the country’s comatose companies, which were primed to increase Nigeria’s production capacity.

COVID-19 impacts

At the height of COVID-19, the Federal Government came out to dismiss the reports of rumours that the impact of the scourge would lead to shortage of agroallied commodities by causing scarcity nationwide in availability of some essential food crops. Government allayed the fears among Nigerian farmers that the pandemic would lead to the shortage of fertiliser supply or scarcity nationwide. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, gave this assurance to this newspaper in a chat, saying that the country was already selfsufficient in agriculture. He said in as much as fertiliser importation and other agric commodities would be adversely affected by the pandemic, there is still enough supply of locally produced fertilisers and others to complement farming. The agric minister specifically stated that the administration was very pertinent about curbing the reliance on importation of essential agric commodities into the country for farming. In addition, Nanono explained that Dangote was already venturing into rice mill, sugarcane plantation and tomato, apart from fertiliser, in a bid to make the country self-sufficient in food. Speaking further on Dangote’s fertiliser plant, he explained that the plant is meant to make Nigeria become a net exporter of fertiliser and also take care of local production. “If you look at the Dangote fertiliser project, it is about getting ready. For the time being, the first stage is a three million tonnes urea production. This urea production is the starting point for three million tonnes. Additional product will come out and, of course, we are aiming to have all the different fertiliser products to improve yields. Nigeria is today importing fertiliser, but we don’t want to be importing. We want to be self-sufficient in Nigeria.”

Last line

It is alarming that despite Central Bank of Nigeria’s intervention in Nigeria’s agric sector gulping N1.7 trillion of the country’s GDP with food import spendings hitting $1.24 billion, Nigeria continues to depend on food importation for survival.

