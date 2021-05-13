Fertiliser initiative: Evaluating gains, prospects, challenges

Four years down the line, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) is making fertiliser available to Nigerian farmers at affordable prices in and out of farming season. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Nigeria must eat what it produces and agriculture is the way out. This is President Muhammadu Buhari’s catch phrase. The slogan is more relevant to agriculture. The administration is convinced about the potency of agriculture as the country’s pathfinder to navigating poverty. Above other sectors, government rates agriculture as job creation enabler. Consistently, President Buhari has advised Nigerians to adopt agriculture as a means to achieve food security and reduce its inflation. It was estimated before now that Nigeria spent about $5 billion to import foods annually out of which $1.5 billion goes to importation of milk and other dairy products.

For Nigeria to achieve food security and stop supplying scarce forex for food import bill, the president, three years ago, directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to offer forex to food importers. But, achieving the mileage envisaged in agriculture won’t happen in a vacuum.

There are key ingredients that make agriculture attractive and ultimately make its produce cheaper and affordable. One of the key items that will make agriculture attractive is fertiliser. Unfortunately, this essential product was far above purchasing reach of average Nigerian farmer. An essential agriculture input, a bag of fertiliser, years ago, oscillated between N9,000 and N10,000. Farmers wailed and cried to government for intervention. Government did listened.

PFI overview

Presidential Fertilizer Initiative was birthed in December 2016. The King of Morocco, His Royal Majesty, Mohammed VI, paid a two-day state visit to Nigeria. He was hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja. During the visit, the two leaders oversaw the signing of several agreements. One of these was conceived as partnership between the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and OCP, a state-owned Moroccan company and a world leader in phosphate and its derivatives in which OCP would supply discounted phosphate to Nigeria, to help support the domestic blending of NPK fertiliser starting in 2017.

With the signing of the agreement, President Buhari formally approved the commencement of the initiative. Nigeria’s fertilizer state was rustic before PFI. The Nigerian fertiliser industry possesses a blending capacity of four million tons of NPK annually and two million tons of production capacity for urea, with the capacity to employ over 250,000 people in both direct and indirect jobs across the country. Before the establishment of PFI, the five blending plants in operation across the country were running at only 10 per cent of their production capacities.

What this meant was that prior to 2017, most of Nigeria’s stock of blended NPK fertiliser was shipped into the country as fully-finished products, even though urea and limestone, which constitute roughly two-thirds of the component of each bag, are available locally.

The objective of the presidential initiative is to ‘disrupt’ this importation of blended fertiliser status-quo by directly negotiating discounted contracts to procure the four constituent raw materials for NPK fertilizer — locally-sourced urea, locally-sourced limestone granules (LSG), Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) imported from Morocco and Muriate of Potash (MOP) sourced from Europe — and blending these locally to produce NPK Fertilizer at reduced cost. Urea, which apart from being a single- nutrient fertilizer, is also a component of NPK, is produced by Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals (IEFCL) company and Notore Chemical Industries, both in Rivers State.

The discounts and savings accruing from the PFI negotiations with suppliers (OCP and by extension the Government of Morocco in the case of phosphate, and private companies in the case of others) are passed on to the blending plants and then the farmers. This is what allows the finished products to be delivered to Nigeria’s farmers at a starting price of about ₦5,500 per bag, compared to the ₦8,000 — ₦9,000 cost of imported fertiliser.

Faces of positive change

The birth of PFI brings Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) into fertiliser management equation with the purpose of realising PFI objectives. CBN designated the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to manage the nine per cent per annum fund on behalf of Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN). Since managing fertiliser fund is not NSIA’s core mandate, it established a special purpose vehicle known as NAIC-NPK Limited (NSIA Agric Investment Company) to carry out this function on its behalf.

FEPSAN has successfully negotiated substantial discounts with the suppliers/producer of the four main raw materials (the two from abroad and the two sourced locally). For each batch of raw material required under the PFI, FEPSAN makes available to NAIC-NPK Limited the invoices from suppliers. NAIC-NPK Limited then pays the suppliers directly on behalf of FEPSAN; takes delivery of the raw materials and then supplies to the blending plants, which it has already signed on as contract blenders. (For this, contract-blending NAIC-NPK Limited pays the blenders a fee).

The blending plants then produce, bag and sell the finished, packaged fertiliser to agro-dealers and state governments at the cost of N5,000 per bag and remit the revenue to NAICNPK Limited for re-investment into the next phase of production. The PFI is, therefore, a self-sustaining revolving fund, in which the revenues are reinvested into subsequent production cycles.

The PFI has been approved for restructuring. Under the restructuring of PFI, NSIA assumes the role of an upstream player, thereby limiting its involvement to importation, storage and the wholesale of raw materials to blenders. As part of the new structure and in line with the presidential directive, the Federal Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are expected to engage commercial banks to facilitate lines of concessionary credits to blending plants for the purchase of raw materials. It is also expected that CBN would ensure that the foreign exchange needed for the programme is provided as and when needed to cover some raw materials.

The gains

Looking back at PFI four years down the line, the initiative has garnered success. It has cut back on stupendous foreign exchange spent on fertilizer substitution and importation and boosting job creation locally. According to NSIA, investing in local fertilitser production saved government over $350 million from the erstwhile payments on subsidy and import substitution through the implementation of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI).

Within four years of the initiative, the programme has delivered on key outcomes, including over 30 million bags of 50kg NPK 20:10:10 equivalent, spanning project period; price reduction on fertilizer from over N10,000 to under N5,500, resuscitation of 41 blending plants from an initial number of four plants at project inception and creating 250,000 jobs (direct and indirect) across the agriculture value chain. This includes jobs in logistics, ports, bagging, rail, industrial warehousing and haulage touch-points and others that have been created. It also said food security had been achieved by facilitating increase in domestic food production through the provision of affordable, high quality fertilizer.

Stakeholders’ assessment

PFI has been extolled by various agriculture and finance stakeholders as one of the best innovative steps in agriculture sector. A farmer in Gombe State, Hassan Usman, hailed the PFI for crashing the price of fertiliser, thereby making it more affordable and accessible to farmers. “Before now, we used to buy a bag of fertiliser for N10,000, but now, it has reduced to N5,500. Many of us can now afford it and we can see the difference in our crop performance. “It is something government should sustain. It’s for the benefit of the entire country,” he noted. Speaking on the initiative, Chairman, Implementing Committee of PFI and Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, said: “The programme has in many ways served to augment the administration’s policy-driven programmes to diversify the Nigerian economy.

