Fertiliser: Nigerian firms set to rake N1.4trn from urea global market

As demand to meet food supply chain is growing, two major Nigerian fertiliser producers, Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited are making moves to grab N1.4trillion ($2.5billion) or 7.7 per cent from the $32.4billion global urea market this year. It was gathered that Brazil had placed order for 700,000 tonnes of the input valued at N178.8billion ($387.8million) from Nigeria for the year.

The two companies have the capacity to produce 4.4million tonnes per annum, Dangote, three million tonnes, and Indorama, 1.46million metric tonnes, as the global price per tonne as at March, 2023 is estimated at $554. Curerently, India needs 11million tonnes; Brazil, 7.1million tonnes; the United States, 4.5million tonnes; Turkey, 2.5tonnes; Australia, 2.4 tonnes tonnes and Thailand, 2.4million tonnes. Apart from Indorama and Dangote, other key competitors in the urea global market are EuroChem, Group DF, Nutrien, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Rui Xing Group, Huajin Chemical Industries, Hualu-hengsheng, Sichuan Lutianhua, QAFCO, Yara, KOCH, SABIC, OCI and Nutrien. Between January and first week of March, 2023, findings, according to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, revealed that eight vessels had ferried out 229,700 tonnes valued at N59 billion ($127.3million). In the first quarter of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s revealed that the country’s exports of urea was N208.39 billion.

The shipping data explained that six ships had ferried out 169,000 tonnes of urea from Dangote terminal with Crowned Eagle leading with 36,0000 tonnes; Desert Moon, 30,000tonnes; Tai Honesty, 25,000 tonnes; Lady Aillar, 18,000 tonnes; Penguin Island, 30,000 tonnes and Bittern, 30,000 tonnes. Also at Indorama terminal, Vindoniss and Victoria have left the country with 40,000 tonnes and 20,700tonnes respectively. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)’s report had revealed that urea topped the list of exports with 32.87 per cent. The council traced the emergence of urea/fertiliser as the highest exported product in 2022 to the Russia-Ukraine war which had created an avenue for the country’s fertiliser to thrive. It was gathered that 1,172 exporters participated with Indorama- Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited taking the lead with 23.25 per cent. Because of the demand in November, 2022, five vessels departed the country’s ports with 174,579 metric tonnes of bulk Urea valued at N88.7billion ($118.4million) from Dangote and Indorama terminals at Lagos and Onne to Brazil, India, Argentina and Uruguay, when the price $678 per tonnes in the global market. At Lagos Port Complex, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Carlota Bolten left with 22,000tonnes, while at Indorama in Onne, Santy was laden with 33,275tonnes; AS Selina, 33,275 tonnes; Bulk Pride, 41,900 tonnes and Desert Moon, 44,129tonnes.

It would be recalled that in September, NPA’s shipping data revealed that Sea Venus ferried 30,000 tonnes at Lagos Port, while Genco Magic departed with 30,000 tonnes. The authority’s data noted that between June and August, 2022, three vessels departed the port with 87,000 tonnes. Hinoki left in August with 30,000 tonnes; Alda sailed out with 30,000 tonnes in July, while Pegasus departed with 27,000tonnes. It noted that the country also exported N63.11billion worth of urea to Brazil in 2021. Presenting the 2022 non-oil export report, the Executive Director/ CEO of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak explained in Abuja that Nigeria products were exported to 122 countries with Brazil recording the highest import value of 12.27

Like this: Like Loading...