Fertiliser Plant: Dangote commended for creating more jobs

The President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been commended by a frontline labour leader, Comrade Isah Aremu, for the inauguration of his fertiliser plant during the week. The $2.5 billion Urea Granulated Fertiliser complex, described as the largest in Africa, was unveiled in Lagos by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The project is expected to create additional 5000 direct and indirect jobs in the construction sector as well as save the country $125 million in fertilizer import substitution for Nigeria. In his congratulatory message to Dangote, the Aremu, who is the Director General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for labour Studies, (MINILS), Ilorin, said the commissioning of the 3.0 million metric tonnes complex once again stands out Aliko group as Africa’s leading industrialiser and largest employer of labour. Aremu observed that with the expected largest petroleum refinery with 650,000 barrels-per-day, it is more than enough to meet Nigeria’s petrol needs and for export.

According to him, “Aliko Dangote has long changed the narrative of Nigeria and Africa from pessimism of exporter of raw materials, importers of finished products to that of manufacturing, value addition and mass job creation. “Aliko Dangote is often reported as the richest man in Africa.

But what is even more significant is that he is a lead- industrialiser, lead employer of labour, based on value adding manufacturing activities ranging from production of cement, sugar and flour and now to fertiliser and petroleum products, among others.” He praised the collaboration between the Federal, Lagos state governments and Aliko group, which, he said facilitated the conception and completion of the new plant adding that the historic event would accelerate the implementation of Nigeria’s Industrial Revolution Plan as contained in the new National Development Plan recently unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

