Festac Music Festival to celebrate Sound Sultan

This year’s edition of the annual Festac Music Festival is slated to hold between December 28 and 30 at the F.H.A. Sports Ground, Festac town, Lagos. The coming event which is in collaboration with Nija Ninja Production, Lagos State government and Amuwo Odofin Local Government, is expected to attract large turnout.

The music festival, which is in honour of the late music star, Sound Sultan, is aimed at discovery new talents, talent, social development through music and sports and community mobilisation. Speaking about the event, the Festival Director, singer, filmmaker and Chief Executive of Naija Ninja Production, Dare Fasasi, aka Baba Dee, noted that the event is estimated to attract over 50, 000 participants and reach millions of people via strategic use of the media. Baba Dee, who is the elder brother of Sound Sultan, further revealed that as part of the plans to develop talents in Festac, winners, who emerge from the talent hunt, will get a recording deal among other prizes.

“We are giving out a recording deal with a music video for the talent hunt winner. It’s a two-year record deal for the main winner, while 2nd place gets a music video and third place gets a cash prize,” Baba Dee said. On the promised support from the state government, he said, “we have been promised support by the Excellency Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which is yet to be actualised.”

 

