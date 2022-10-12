FESTAC’77 @ 45 receives royal blessings from Oba of Benin

As part of the preparation towards the successful celebration of the 45th anniversary of FESTAC’77 and, to ensure that traditional institutions play key role in the forthcoming event, the Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin Kingdom, penultimate Tuesday.

The visit which was in recognition of the role of traditional institution in cultural preservation, promotion and propagation was embarked upon, not just to inform the revered Oba of Benin of the forthcoming commemorative event but also to solicit for the support of traditional institutions in Nigeria, who are key custodians of the African Culture, with a view to ensuring that they play active role at FESTAC@45 Anniversary.

The CBAAC DG who was well received by Oba Ewuare II and his Chiefs, informed her host that CBAAC is the government Agency established as the sole custodian of all the materials, including artefacts, videos and all other cultural collections used during the 2nd World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) hosted by Nigeria in 1977. Amao also informed his Royal Majesty that in the wake of the epoch-making hosting of FESTAC’77, the Queen Idia mask which originated from the Great Benin Kingdom was unanimously adopted as the official emblem of FESTAC’77, and that this singular act is a demonstration of the very rich cultural tradition of the Benin people. She further stated that this year the CBAAC is making plans to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the festival scheduled to hold between 5th and 11th December, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event is conceived to feature: cultural parade, opening ceremony, arts/craft/antiquity exhibition, performances- dance, poetry, music, food fair/exhibition, fashion show/exhibition, colloquium, award/ cultural variety night. That part from participants from Nigeria, the event would mobilize the various Diplomatic Missions and their communities in Nigeria as part of their cultural bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Amao also told his Royal Majesty, that in recognition of the significant role of the Benin traditional institution, and as the birthplace of the emblem of FESTAC’77, that she and her team have come to pay homage, and to seek his Royal Majesty’s support for the overall success of the commemoration of FESTAC’77 @ 45.

The CBAAC DG thereafter presented the following requests to his Royal Majesty: the distinguished presence of his Royal Majesty at the Opening Ceremony of FESTAC’77 @ 45; in recognition of the immense role of his Royal Majesty to the overall protection, preservation and promotion of African Culture, his Royal Majesty was informed of his nomination by the Centre for an Award as The Most Outstanding Traditional Ruler Promoting Arts and Culture, which would be conferred on His Majesty at the FESTAC’’77 @ 45 Award Night.

The DG appealed to his Royal Majesty to reach out to other traditional rulers in the country to be part of the event, and that the Centre would be pleased to have the Benin Traditional Troupe to perform as well as the Guild of Bronze casters to Exhibit their works at the event. In his response, Oba Ewuare II who was delighted by the visit of the DG of CBAAC and her team assured them of his support. He also stated that though the timing for the commemoration of FESTAC’77@ 45 coincided with the celebration of the popular Igueh Festival, that he would nevertheless, send a good representative.

