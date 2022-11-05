Festival Hotel Conference Centre and Spa excites with premium facilities

When it comes to hospitality outfit in Nigeria that has rich and enduring history, Festival Hotel – Conference Centre and Spa, comes top and highly rated in that category. Located in FESTAC Town, a sprawling community in Lagos that was specially designed and built for the historic Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) hosted in Nigeria in 1977. Since serving the purpose of hosting delegates for the festival, the hotel known then as FESTAL 77 Hotel and later as Durbar Hotel, has gone through many transformations, enduring all of the transitions, still standing strong and assuming an iconic status in Lagos hospitality market.

Now owned by Nigerian Real Estate Group, UACN Properties Development Company Limited (UPDC), has until recently managed by Golden Tulip. However, it is presently part of the International Swiss Hotel Management company under its Premium Swiss Hotels and Resorts based in Zurich, Switzerland. The new management outfit has since taken over the property transformed its look, service delivery and solidified its position in the market through the various upgrade of the facilities that it has undertaken thereby offering guests and visitors to the hotel new experiences. With the Yuletide fast approaching, Festival Hotel beckons with rich and exciting offerings for all categories of guests especially for business travellers and leisure seekers and event planners in keeping with its avowed mission of being ‘a place for premium meetings and events.’

Accommodation

In terms of its accommodation, its features 459 guest rooms and 12 suites, of different categories and all stylishly furnished and fitted with various amenities exuding not just luxury and elegance, but opulence and panache befitting its status as festival hotel. Some of the featured amenities include; LCD flat screen satellite TV, air conditioning, direct dial phone, digital safety safe box, spacious wardrobes, stocked minifridge, coffee and tea making machine, and hair dryer, free Wi-fi as well as ensuite bathroom that is fitted with freshly minted toiletries and all the appurtenances that come with it for the comfort and delight of guest.

Dining/wining

The hotel offers premium dining and wining experience to delight of guests especially for foodies, with its different dining and wining outlets specially designed and dedicated to meet local, national, African and international culinary treats . Its all-day restaurant, known as Festival Restaurant, which is located in the ground floor of the hotel offers daily buffet (Ala carte as well) breakfast, lunch and dinner with rich and wide selection of dishes. Guests are also treated to various theme night’s and chef’s specialties on different nights, especially during the weekends and festival periods where the hotel offers guests delightsome experience of the festival periods. For wining, the hotel different options include the Island Bar, which is specially created outdoor pool bar.

The atmosphere is airy and breezy, exuding naturally serenading mood and great view of the magnificent hotel’s pool that is a great attraction for many visitors. It offers wide selection of drinks ranging from wine, brandy, champagne, beverages, cocktails to mocktails. You also get to sample entertaining live music from the special live band of the hotel. The other bar of choice is Rendez-Vous Bar, which is at the lobby area of the that gives that sense of spatial flow and it is designed to host business travellers, offering them that unique and inviting environment to lounge and host business meetings. You are treated to a wide selection beverages, soft drinks, cocktails and light meals.

Wellness

This is one of the special forte of the hotel as it offers guests, especially families, with that rich ambience and standard facilities to recreate and undergone their daily healthy regime with ease, as the hotel fitness and spa section boast wellequipped gym, sauna, and treat rooms for steam bath and other specialised massages. Additionally are its well – curated entertainment and sports facilities, featuring two-floodlit tennis courts, two squash courts, outdoor pools for adults and children respectively. Although access to these facilities for the hotel guests but its allows for yearly and monthly membership for members of the public wishing to take advantage of the hotel’s membership club option.

Business/social events Meeting Rooms

Again, this is another area where the hotel is widely rated given its premium meetings and events facilities that ranges from its nine indoor high capacity conference rooms; a unique large Garden, to a large Marquee.

Other facilities/services

Other facilities and services of the hotel include: Complimentary parking lot; Laundry and dry cleaning services; Inhouse clinic; Business Centre that is fully equipped; 24 hours room service; International airport pick up and drop – off; Complimentary shuttle service to city centre; A large green landscape; Outdoor jogging area; and shopping to entertainment. For the management of the hotel, the plush hotel with luxuriating ambiance, beckons with premium facilities and services. ‘‘Our brand, with its unique concept, and impeccable guest service, proudly offers our guests memorable and unique experiences. We are fully committed to exceeding guests’ expectations and ensuring a welcoming environment for all,’’ noted the General Manager of the hotel, Shousah Mohsen.

