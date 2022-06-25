Arts & Entertainments

Festival of praise for Jimi Solanke at 80

The Rev. Jacob Adesoga Badejo and Mrs Grace Folorunso Badejo Music Foundation are hosting the public to a season of scintillating choral music concert celebrating Sir Jimi Solanke at 80. Tagged Festival of Praise, which is both online and onsite event, will take place on Saturday July 2, at the Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, the organisers announced in a statement signed by Ropo Ewenla for Concrete Communications.

The festival is expected to feature choirs from Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Opebi; Methodist Church Igbogila Ipaia; Methodist Cathedral, Palm Avenue; Methodist Church, City Mission, Surulere; and Wesley Church, Obalende, Ikoyi.

Some of the solo performances expected at the event are renditions by The Steadfast Group, the Metropolitan Voices, Sir Jimi Solanke, Sir Semoore Badejo, Just Tayo, Ebun G-Chord and Tope Sosanwo. The event also will serve as an avenue to unveil Sir Jimi Solanke’s new musical works titled; Oba awon Oba (King of Kings). The album cooked in Concrete Communications studio is a 10-tracker. The tracks strength rest on two main thematic strands which are the folkloric mode that Uncle Jimi has always been known for and the spiritual which has all the time underlined his artistic ouvre.

 

