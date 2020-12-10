Festive period: FRSC vows tough sanctions against traffic offenders

The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Bayelsa State has threatened to sanction any motorist caught violating the safety rules on the road during the Christmas period.

Speaking in Thursday during the flag off of ember months campaign to get rid of road crashes in Bayelsa roads during the festive period in Yenagoa, Corps Commander Robert Ogom, warned motorists against some road infractions including excessive speeding, use of phone while driving and being drunk while driving amongst others.

Ogom disclosed that the corps will deploy it’s men to be on the lookout for critical road offenders while others will be on rescue mission to ensure that Nigerians travelling during the festive periods are safe.

“Motorists, especially commercial drivers feel that ember months is an opportunity for them to make up for the months. They begin to indulge in all manner of illicit things without recourse to driving rules such as overloading, excessive speeding, use of phone while driving, drinking While driving, fatigue among others.

“We are going to deploy our officers and men to be on the lookout for these critical offences while others will be on rescue mission, standby teams and enforcement will be on alert. Any motorist caught outrightly violating any of these offences will be sanctioned in accordance with the extant laws.

“These stringent measures put in place are geared towards getting rid of crashes on our roads, so that, families traveling this Christmas and new year will arrive safely and celebrate with their loved ones,” he said.

Also speaking the Coordinator of Road Safety Marshal in Bayelsa State and member representing Nembe constituency lll in the state House of Assembly, Douglas Awudulu, said the assembly will enact a law regulating the road usage and behaviour of drivers on the road.

Like this: Like Loading...