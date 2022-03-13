Few ex-leaders responsible for Nigeria’s crises –Bature

Dr. Bature AbdulAziz is the National President Harmonised Traders Union as well the President of the National Patriotic Elders. In this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR in Kano, he takes some former Nigerian Leaders to the cleaners, describing them as the actual problems behind Nigeria crises. He speaks on some other vital issues

Recently, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was on national television, saying Nigeria needs more rebels. What is your take on this?

Regarding what former President Olusegun Obasanjo said, I think it is good to have an opposition that speaks truth to the President. Former President Obasanjo’s opinion is good and corresponds with that of the patriotic elders on national development discussions. However, in many situations, a handful of former leaders are responsible for the problems we face today in the country.

We appeal to these leaders who have submerged themselves in negativity regarding the nation to be patriotic and stop contrary views, because Nigeria is their country too. We are in search of positivity that builds the nation not negativity that destroys the nation. Nigeria is our country, and it’s compulsory for us to be patriotic, we need to distance ourselves from people who have no positive thoughts for their nation.

Former President Obasanjo, himself needs to change tactics on how he speaks to the leaders. You cannot be criticising them on national television and pages of newspapers all in the name of not been happy with what is going on.

He needs to use the available medium he has with the President to talk to him on issues that need to be addressed. One cannot constitute himself an enemy and think he is right in whatever he does. Nigeria needs all the former leaders to get out of the woods it has found itself.

That is why I commend the restraint of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. You can’t hear him attacking leaders openly, rather he goes to them and advise them properly. Recently, we also saw General T.Y. Danjuma is doing the same thing. That is what Nigeria needs. The country does not belong to the very person in power. He could be the head but he is not the owner of the country. It is for all of us, and we need to stand-up and salvage it.

The most controversial new Electoral Law has been passed into law. What do you say about it?

The Patriotic Elders Network for peace and justice, (PEN), lauded the Electoral Act signed by President Buhari. We see it as a presidential oxygen of relief that will usher greater integrity to our democracy and participatory vigour to our citizens. It is obvious from the national applause and cross party excitement to the Act, that what the President did is like a successful delivery of a difficult pregnancy eagerly awaited by all Nigerians since the current Fourth Republic.

The patient synergy of the National Assembly with the President’s meticulous approach, is clear evidence that dialogues and negotiations are far greater tools for accomplishment and progress than ego and fixed arrogance.

This sensible harmony of differences by our elected organs of government, for the general good of the people is indeed part of our national history that should remain a worthy heritage. In fact, that is at the very core of the Patriotic Elders’ message that ‘when dialogue meets disagreement on the table of negotiation, humility and sincerity brings wisdom that makes results inevitable.’

Nigerians in their overwhelming numbers are persuaded that they are far better together in peace with more of this convergence of sacrifices for unity and justice, than selfish manipulations for anarchy by a few who refuse to bring their grievances to the table of discussion for national consensus.

As elders by age and experience, and leaders of the biggest citizens group, the markets, it is a task we have taken upon ourselves at PEN to revive this consciousness that we are not haters of our diversity and ethnicity.

We will take the message to every nook and cranny of our dear country in partnership with all nonpartisan stakeholders to deepen the spirit of give and take, so that we live and let live, better and happier. That was what our founding fathers did when Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was President, Tafawa Belewa as Prime Minister and Chief Obafemi Awolowo was leader of opposition. That was what gave Goodluck Jonathan the grace to concede victory as a sitting president. That was what inspired Buhari’s declaration that he belongs to nobody and is for everybody.

That is what we see in this Electoral Act, to make us better democratic citizens, capable of choosing leaders, and our leaders knowing we elected them for the duty of development and better life.

Nigerians rightly deserve the selflessness of a fundamental policy like this that will surely put President Buhari and all the enablers as history makers of our current democracy. It is a wakeup call to all nationalists, socio-cultural organisations, and our youths especially the social media tigers that the stereotype of a loveless nation is a due for the cemetery.

The power is now firmly in our hands to bake that leadership we desire for succession to a fulfilled tour of duty by the incumbent President who made that happen. He therefore advised politicians to shun mischief, but rather take full advantage of the Act to redirect their campaigns to educate the citizens as they seek their votes honestly.

