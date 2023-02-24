Few Hours To Polls, 8 Senatorial Candidates Step Down For APC Senator

Barely a few hours to the senatorial elections, eight Senatorial candidates of some opposition parties from Niger East senatorial District on Friday stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Muhammed Sani Musa.

The eight Senatorial candidates who called themselves G8 senatorial candidates said they decided to X-ray all the candidates of respective political parties vying for the Senate and decided to pitch their tent with Senator Musa popularly known as 313.

According to the spokesperson of the G8 and ADC senatorial candidate, Alhaji Usman Babagiwa “after traversing the length and breadth of the senatorial district, we have come to the conclusion that we have many things in common and our interest is better served by the incumbent Senator.

We observed that the current candidate of APC has achieved a lot in the last 4 years of his stewardship, especially in the area of youth and women empowerment and has been a formidable voice in the national discourse.”

He added that “we decided to shelve our ambition and then to support the APC candidate because of his lobbying capacity to attract several projects to the senatorial district and State.

We know that, if given the second opportunity, he will achieve beyond expectation in his second term, having shown genuine commitment in his first term.

Consequently, we the members of G8 senatorial candidates have unanimously resolved and agreed to adopt Senator Muhammed Sani Musa as our chosen senatorial candidate”.

The Senatorial Candidates that endorsed the APC candidate are Alhaji Usman Babagiwa of ADC, Yakubu Aliyu Ibrahim of SDP, Mohammed Mohammed of NRM, and Ibrahim Bagudu Adamu of the Labour Party.

Others are Mohammed Adamu of APGA, Bawa Danlami of APP, Aminu Halidu of Accord and Mohammed Bawa Ayishi of the ADP.

