Feyenoord edge past Roma in Europa League

Mats Wieferr gave Feyenoord a slender advantage over Roma in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

The midfielder met Oussama Idrissi’s left-wing cross, with his 20-yard effort going through a crowded area and bouncing twice on its way in, reports the BBC.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini hit the post with a first-half penalty after a harsh handball call against Wieferr.

They went close again when Roger Ibanez’s header was nodded onto the underside of the bar by two defenders.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma lost Argentina forward Paulo Dybala to a thigh injury in the 26th minute, while England striker Tammy Abraham suffered a shoulder issue in the 58th minute.

The match was a repeat of the 2022 Europa Conference League final, which Roma won 1-0 thanks to a Nicolo Zaniolo goal.

The win extended Feyenoord’s unbeaten record in home European games to 14.

German side Bayer Leverkusen or Belgian’s Union Saint-Gilloise await the winners in the semi-finals.

And West Ham remain well placed to make back-to-back European semi-finals despite seeing their 100 per cent winning run in the Europa Conference League ended by Gent.

The Hammers looked on course to make it 11 wins out of 11 in Europe this season when Danny Ings tapped home after the hosts were caught out by a quickly taken throw-in.

David Moyes’ side, Europa League semi-finalists last season, had to soak up waves of pressure in an intense quarter-final first leg in Belgium and Gent equalised after a clever touch and finish by Hugo Cuypers.

The hosts piled forward in search of a winner to take into next week’s return leg, with Gift Orban – who scored a hat-trick in 205 seconds in the last round – hitting the bar with a wonderful 82nd-minute acrobatic attempt.

There was drama deep in stoppage time when Gent’s Kamil Piatkowski was shown a red card for bringing down substitute Lucas Paqueta, but it was overturned after the referee watched the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

RESULTS

Europa League

Feyenoord 1 – 0 Roma

Conference League

Gent 0 – 0 West Ham