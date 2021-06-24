FFN/UNFPA offers free fistula treatment in Adamawa

Following the rampant cases of Vesicovaginal Fistula in Adamawa State, the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN) has commenced free Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) treatment surgery in the state. The Director, Fistula Foundation of Nigeria (FFN), Alhaji Musa Isa, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Yola, said the surgery was supported by UNFPA and funded by the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Programme. Alhaji Isa, who said the surgery was scheduled for June 22 to 25, at the Specialists Hospital, Yola, urged women living with the condition to avail themselves of the opportunity of having free surgery to correct the anomaly. He explained that VVF was an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that resulted in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence. The entity was one among the most distressing complications of gynaecologic and obstetric procedures. The common causes of VVF were obstructed labour, early marriage, poverty and women’s limited control over the use of family resources.

