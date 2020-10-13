FG: 1.2m Nigerians die to emergency health services annually

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 1.2 million Nigerians die every year, due to inability to access emergency healthcare services in the country.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made this known at the official launch of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Coordination Platform in Abuja.

While noting that the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (NEMTC) would help provide emergency medical transport for health emergencies, he said the RMNCAEH+N Platform was set up to address the plethora of issues bedeviling the health sector and help Nigeria attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his words: “Emergency healthcare related fatalities take more than 1.2 million lives every year in this country. This include maternal and neonatal deaths, and deaths from road accidents and even domestic accident like falls, and internal medicine like pneumonia.

“Many of them cannot access care because the hospitals are far away and when they get to the hospitals, the cost of services are unaffordable for them. The provision of emergency transport alone has been demonstrated to reduce maternal mortality by as much as 50 per cent.”

Like this: Like Loading...