Health

FG: 1.2m Nigerians die to emergency health services annually

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 1.2 million Nigerians die every year, due to inability to access emergency healthcare services in the country.
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made this known at the official launch of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Coordination Platform in Abuja.
While noting that the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (NEMTC) would help provide emergency medical transport for health emergencies, he said the RMNCAEH+N Platform was set up to address the plethora of issues bedeviling the health sector and help Nigeria attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In his words: “Emergency healthcare related fatalities take more than 1.2 million lives every year in this country. This include maternal and neonatal deaths, and deaths from road accidents and even domestic accident like falls, and internal medicine like pneumonia.
“Many of them cannot access care because the hospitals are far away and when they get to the hospitals, the cost of services are unaffordable for them. The provision of emergency transport alone has been demonstrated to reduce maternal mortality by as much as 50 per cent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

CiSHAN: 900,000 people living with HIV/AIDs unaccounted for

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CiSHAN), has raised concerns that about 900,000 persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country could not be accounted for. The Executive Secretary CiSHAN, Mr Walter Ugwocha, made this known at a virtual media round table, which held on Tuesday in Abuja, to flag off commencement of the national […]
Health

COVID-19: WHO warns FCTA not to lay down its guard.

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned the Federal capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to remain vigilance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, irrespective of the fact that the curve of the active cases has been reported to be flattening in the Territory. WHO stated that without a globally accepted vaccine, it may be deadly […]
Health

Continued availability, affordability of life-saving tools could curb malaria deaths

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as innovative interventions save 7m lives, prevent 1b new infections  In conjunction with the annual Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) Suppliers Forum convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria has urged governments, manufacturers and procurement partners to take action to ensure continued availability and affordability of life-saving malaria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: