FG: $1.5m clinical trial cost delays local COVID vaccine

The $1.5 million cost of conducting a clinical trial is preventing the local production of COVID- 19 vaccine as the government is unsure of how to recoup the money if the trial eventually fails. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known yesterday at the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa. He affirmed that a Nigerian researcher has developed a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with a high probability to succeed but the cost of clinical trials has become an obstacle.

While wondering how to secure the $1.5 million needed to fulfil all the stages of the trial, he said the government may have to look for sponsors who would recoup their investment when the vaccine is successful. Asked about the progress on local vaccine production, he said: “There is no personal interest in this.

There are at least two, perhaps even three, Nigerian laboratories that have developed what you call vaccine candidates. “In fact, yesterday, we also talked to a fourth Nigerian laboratory, based in Maryland, USA; he has also produced his own vaccine candidate.

A vaccine candidate means that you have already been able to get the antigens; you have produced something that will work. “Now, you have to do what is called the clinical trials; clinical trial means you go through testing to see if it’s safe. First of all, if it’s safe, it doesn’t cause a problem. Secondly, that it does what it promises to do; generate antibodies in your system. Okay.

“So, you go through those clinical trials, which are very detailed and they are expensive. “One of our researchers here, who has produced such a candidate, I asked him, how much do you think you’ll need to go through these clinical trials; phase one, phase two, phase three? At least $1.5 million. That’s a lot. Do we have that now to test a vaccine?” He said the government was eager to support local researchers but could not raise funds for the clinical trial. Local production of the vaccines, he stressed, would be a thing of pride with possibility of export. On the delay in the sending of the supplementary budget for procurement of vaccines to the National Assembly for approval, Ehanire said the government wanted to get a clearer picture of the different prices of the available vaccines before submitting a budget.

