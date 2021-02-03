News

FG: 30,000 scholars get Commonwealth scholarship in 61 years

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

No fewer than 30,000 scholars have so far been awarded Commonwealth Scholarships from 1959 till date. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the 2021/2022 nomination interview for Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) said majority of the scholars awarded the scholarships had made significant contributions to Nigeria’s development. Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, the Minister noted that the award of scholarships would be strictly guided by the criteria set by the commission with high priority for relevance to national development. While noting that education remained critical to accelerating economic growth, engender social change, create a stable polity and improve on the quality of life of the Nigerian citizenry, he said these could only come to fruition through human capital development. He said: “Applications shall be graded based on Academic Merit, Quality of Research Proposal and Development Impact on completion of the study as PhD candidates. However, it is imperative to state that the CSC’s selection criteria give high priority to applicants that demonstrate the strongest relevance to national development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Panel: Magu unable to account for 332 recovered properties

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The travails of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, appear to be multiplying by the day as indications have emerged that he has so far failed to give proper account of 332 properties out of the 836 real estate assets recovered by the anti-graft agency in […]
News

Obaseki presents N153.4bn budget for 2021 to Assembly

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday presented a N153.4 billion budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The budget represented a 9.7 per cent increase from the revised 2020 budget. Obaseki, who presented the budget to the House of Assembly sitting at the old Legislative Chambers in the […]
News

COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 195 new cases recorded on Monday night. Meanwhile, 1,100 persons have lost their lives to the virus since March that it was first recorded in Nigeria According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,674 patients have also been discharged. The tweet revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica