FG: 30,000 scholars get Commonwealth scholarship in 61 years

No fewer than 30,000 scholars have so far been awarded Commonwealth Scholarships from 1959 till date. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the 2021/2022 nomination interview for Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) said majority of the scholars awarded the scholarships had made significant contributions to Nigeria’s development. Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, the Minister noted that the award of scholarships would be strictly guided by the criteria set by the commission with high priority for relevance to national development. While noting that education remained critical to accelerating economic growth, engender social change, create a stable polity and improve on the quality of life of the Nigerian citizenry, he said these could only come to fruition through human capital development. He said: “Applications shall be graded based on Academic Merit, Quality of Research Proposal and Development Impact on completion of the study as PhD candidates. However, it is imperative to state that the CSC’s selection criteria give high priority to applicants that demonstrate the strongest relevance to national development.
Related Articles
Panel: Magu unable to account for 332 recovered properties
The travails of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, appear to be multiplying by the day as indications have emerged that he has so far failed to give proper account of 332 properties out of the 836 real estate assets recovered by the anti-graft agency in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki presents N153.4bn budget for 2021 to Assembly
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday presented a N153.4 billion budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The budget represented a 9.7 per cent increase from the revised 2020 budget. Obaseki, who presented the budget to the House of Assembly sitting at the old Legislative Chambers in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 in Nigeria
Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 195 new cases recorded on Monday night. Meanwhile, 1,100 persons have lost their lives to the virus since March that it was first recorded in Nigeria According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,674 patients have also been discharged. The tweet revealed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)