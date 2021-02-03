FG: 30,000 scholars get Commonwealth scholarship in 61 years

No fewer than 30,000 scholars have so far been awarded Commonwealth Scholarships from 1959 till date. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the 2021/2022 nomination interview for Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) said majority of the scholars awarded the scholarships had made significant contributions to Nigeria’s development. Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, the Minister noted that the award of scholarships would be strictly guided by the criteria set by the commission with high priority for relevance to national development. While noting that education remained critical to accelerating economic growth, engender social change, create a stable polity and improve on the quality of life of the Nigerian citizenry, he said these could only come to fruition through human capital development. He said: “Applications shall be graded based on Academic Merit, Quality of Research Proposal and Development Impact on completion of the study as PhD candidates. However, it is imperative to state that the CSC’s selection criteria give high priority to applicants that demonstrate the strongest relevance to national development.

