News Top Stories

FG: 398 firms bid for valuation of forfeited assets

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Inter-ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets to the Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 398 Estate Surveyors and Valuers bided for the valuation of the forfeited assets during the Requested For Proposal (RFP). Chairman of the Committee, Dayo Apata (SAN), who doubles as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the Federation, hinted that out of the 398 firms that indicated interest for the RFP, 355 submitted their proposals while the proposals of six firms were rejected.

Apata said the bid process for the procurement of Estate Surveyors and Valuers on the forfeited assets was aimed at ensuring, “transparency and value for money.” “Upon the inauguration of the committee, what we decided to do is to have evaluation stages which all the assets will reflect the market value so that at the end of the day, the Federal Government will be selling or disposing of all the assets within the value that are ascribed to them.

“So, what we have done is to get experts in the field and let them value the forfeited assets in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability in every asset disbursed.

“That is the essence of this assignment. After this stage, we will go into auctioning stage and we will also have to go for auctioneers who are experts in it, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability in every asset disposed of,” Apata said. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had inaugurated the inter-ministerial committee on November 9, 2020, to essentially dispose of assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Trump returns to White House, says ‘Maybe I’m immune’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has returned to the White House after three nights in hospital being treated for COVID-19. Shortly after his return, the US president released two videos – one with footage of his journey accompanied by sweeping orchestral music, the other of him speaking on a balcony flanked by US flags. Trump told Americans to “get […]
News

Abiding in Him

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin

Jesus says in John 15:4-7: “Remain in me, and I will remain in you. For a branch cannot produce fruit if it is severed from the vine, and you cannot be fruitful unless you remain in me.   “Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in […]
News

Gbajabiamila urges Ghana to revisit law on $1m business capital

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has made some far-reaching proposals that would bring an end to the attacks on Nigerian traders doing business in Ghana. During a ‘legislative diplomacy’ bilateral meeting with Ghanaian lawmakers and some top government officials as part of his on-going visit to Ghana to resolve the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica