News

FG: 84% of blind diseases avoidable

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said 84 per cent of blind diseases recorded in the country were avoidable with proper care and access to quality eye services. The Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, said this at the inauguration of the National Eye Health policy and inauguration of the National Eye Health Committee yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the National Eye Health policy will help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 on quality education as the use of glasses for refractive errors will reduce the odds of failing exams by 44%.

He said: “In a country like ours with a prevalence of 0.78 per cent for blindness with women and the elderly affected the most. “Eight four per cent of these blinding diseases are avoidable with possible causes like cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, uncorrected aphakia, harmful traditional eye practices, corneal opacities and NTDs like trachoma and onchocerciasis. “Lack of awareness and inaccessibility of eye care services are possible reasons why many Nigerians still remain visually impaired.”

 

Our Reporters

News

Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of 35th AU session

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union Heads of State and Government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s arrival in the Ethiopian capital was captured in pictorial reports released by one of the President’s Personal […]
News

2023: British High Commissioner calls for better election

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called for a better election in 2023, stressing that the election would bring the world’s spotlight on the country. Laing, who spoke yesterday after a closed-door meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, called for concerted efforts to improve the […]
News

New judges resume at FHC Lagos after JUSUN’s strike

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina Abuja   New set of judges posted to the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday resumed at their duty posts following the suspension of a prolonged strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).   The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had few […]

