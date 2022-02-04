FG: 84% of blind diseases avoidable

The Federal Government has said 84 per cent of blind diseases recorded in the country were avoidable with proper care and access to quality eye services. The Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, said this at the inauguration of the National Eye Health policy and inauguration of the National Eye Health Committee yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the National Eye Health policy will help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 on quality education as the use of glasses for refractive errors will reduce the odds of failing exams by 44%.

He said: “In a country like ours with a prevalence of 0.78 per cent for blindness with women and the elderly affected the most. “Eight four per cent of these blinding diseases are avoidable with possible causes like cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, uncorrected aphakia, harmful traditional eye practices, corneal opacities and NTDs like trachoma and onchocerciasis. “Lack of awareness and inaccessibility of eye care services are possible reasons why many Nigerians still remain visually impaired.”

