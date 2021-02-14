News

FG abandoned 425 health facilities donated as isolation centres – Catholic Secretariat

Posted on

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has berated the Federal Government for failing to express gratitude or make use of the 425 health facilities donated to serve as COVID-19 isolation centres by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

 

In a message to mark the 2021 World Day of the Sick, CSN’s Director, Church and Society, Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, noted that the government did not recognise its sacrifices amidst limited resources to ensure a better and healthier life for the citizenry.

 

The World Day of the Sick was instituted by St. Pope John Paul II in 1992 to draw attention to the reality of pain and sickness as a part and parcel of human life.

 

Fr. Obodoechina, who noted that the church was doing its bit at the various facilities in the various local churches, however, appealed to the government to provide subvention to the Catholic hospitals to aid the church reach out to persons in critical need of health care services, especially at the rural areas,
He said: “During the intense period of the COVID-19 the Church in Nigeria,

 

through the Bishops’ Conference donated to the government of this country the 425 health facilities to use in order to reach the grass root.

 

“The government in its ineptitude never appreciated this great sacrifice made by the Church, never used one, never showed any gratitude in that regard, yet the Church continued in her little way to show solace and assistance to the poor at her disposal in the rural areas and wherever they find themselves.

 

“What we have been doing is not enough. The Church hasn’t the resources at her disposal to give a hundred percent healthcare services for everyone is rural areas because she has not that type of resources. The government of the country should have been able to give subvention to Church facilities, equip them to give a hundred percent health care services for everyone in rural areas because at the end of the day, the services are to Nigerian citizens.”

 

The Pope in his message delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese and Chairman, Health Committee of the CBCN, Most Rev. Stephen Mamza, called on the world to remember those who continue to suffer the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

He assured the poor and marginalised of the Church’s love and concern for them, while expressing his spiritual closeness to them.

