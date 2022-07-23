News

FG accuses opposition party of de-marketing the country

Posted on

The Federal Government said the narrative that Nigeria is a war zone or that there is religious persecution in the country is fake. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at an investors’ forum in Lagos on Friday, accused political opponents of de-marketing the country.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Segun Adeyemi, said Nigeria is safe for investment in spite of the de-marketing campaign. Mohammed noted that President Muhammadu Buhari–led administration came into office in 2015 with the promise to revamp the economy, fight insecurity and curb corruption and that the administration has acquainted itself creditably on the three pillars.

“We were elected on the three pillars of the economy, security, and anti-corruption. In these three areas, I can confirm that we have not left any stone unturned to turn things around despite the numerous challenges,” he said. The minister claimed that Boko Haram has been degraded and ISWAP leadership eliminated. According to him, “51,000 insurgents surrendered in the first three months of this year alone, while the government is now focusing on rehabilitation and rebuilding communities destroyed by the insurgents.”

 

Our Reporters

