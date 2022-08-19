FG accuses some northern states of mismanaging primary education

…says almajiri school programme wrongly implemented

The Federal Government has alleged that some northern governors mismanaged the primary education in their states. Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, raised the allegation yesterday at the Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Villa. According to him, the development has greatly discouraged the federal government’s bid to intervene in the educational programme. Government had established the National Commission for Nomadic Education in 1989 to provide access to basic education for the nomadic population of the country, with the aim of boosting literacy and equipping them with skills and competences to enhance their well-being and participation in the nation- building process.

Reacting to a question on the state of nomadic education in the country, the Minister said the scheme had suffered a similar fate as basic education in several northern states. According to Adamu: “The problem we have in nomadic education is like the problem I had when I came with my journalistic exuberance into government.

I believed an emergency will be declared. “The way our primary schools are…and I would like to say this about governors, especially in the northern states. “It is as if they are looking for power to destroy education at the primary school level. Except for a few. “I don’t think there’s any governor who has any good story to say about primary education and nomadic education, the federal government is only making intervention. “So, unless we have full cooperation from the states, I think achieving the objectives of nomadic education will take a long time to come. I hope states will change their attitude”, he said. “But on reflection, not by me, but by the government, we found that declaring the emergency is more of a matter for states. And so, my effort was directed at the states.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...