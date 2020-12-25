FG acquires helicopter, fighter jets for terror war

In a bid to bolster the fight against insurgency, banditry and other criminalities in the country by the military, the Federal Government has acquired new helicopter and fighter jets.

President Muhammmadu Buhari disclosed this in his comments at the commissioning ceremony of the newly acquired military equipment for the Air Force, including NAF MI- 171E helicopter and two reactivated Alpha Jets and one L39ZA aircraft.

According to a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President reiterated the promise of his administration to “remain unyielding in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality that have bedevilled our country.”

“On our part, we will continue to support you in any way we can to help you become more effective in the execution of your mandate for the safety and security of our country,”

Buhari told the Air Force men. Buhari, who said his government has boosted the capacity of the Nigerian Air Force by 23 brand new aircraft in recent times with more still on the way since he came on board in 2015, added that such was a clear reflection of his unflinching commitment to ensuring the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“These 23 new aircraft are aside the 15 additional aircraft, including 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America and 3 JF-17 Thunder Multi- Role Fighter aircraft from Pakistan that have been procured and will soon be delivered,” he said.

He said these were aside support towards reactivating over 25 erstwhile unserviceable aircraft “significantly boosting the capacity of the Service to deliver robust air power in support of our counter terrorism and counter insurgency efforts.” He disclosed further that he had released two Agusta 101 helicopters from the Presidential Air Fleet to the Nigerian Air Force to improve its tactical lift capability. The President also commended the security forces for successes recorded so far, especially by restoring “some level of stability not only in Borno and Yobe states, but also in Adamawa State. Consequently, I want to sincerely thank Nigerians for believing in us and coming together as a nation, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations, to bring this scourge to an end.” He highlighted critical roles of the Air Force in internal security as well as international operations: “It is noteworthy that our Air Force has, since its establishment in 1964, been playing critical roles in national security as well as in peace-keeping operations on the African continent.

The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), in his remarks, urged the Air Force to abide by the maintenance schedules of the aircraft to enable the nation get the best out of them. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, assured the President of the “unalloyed loyalty of the Nigerian Air Force and readiness to relentlessly work for the protection of our country.”

