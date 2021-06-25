FG acquires N1.7bn mobile air traffic towers to boost safety

In its bid to boost air safety and seamless separation of aircraft in flight, the Federal Government has acquired two mobile air traffic control towers at the cost of N1.7 billion. The new mobile towers are the first ones in 26 years. The last one purchased over two decades ago had been overtaken by technology and no more working. Mobile air traffic control tower serves for navigation and air traffic control at provisional air strips and other airports that do not have air control towers. Navigation is possible for various aircraft depending on the equipment installed, available radars and systems for air traffic control connectivity and interoperability.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, who commissioned the expensive machines of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, said NAMA had been proactive in the matter concerning air safety in the country.

He further stated that during unusual period of COVID-19, the equipment was desirable. The minister reiterated that all of the monies expended on air safety were not seen physically, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari was very concerned about air safety, hence the reason he graciously approved funds for the purchase of the safety tools and others in the sector. According to Sirika: “The two mobile towers we are commissioning today cost us N1.7 billion. The Federal Government has done this to improve and boost air safety. It helps us to land safely from point A to B. “These equipment are for Lagos and Abuja airport but they can be deployed to any airstrip or airports that lack control tower. They are equipped with real time information system like weather, overflight to ensure smooth operations.”

