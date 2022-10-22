FG acting unconstitutionally, no court order keeping Kanu in detention–Uwazurike

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Prince Nnamdi Kanu was recently set free by the Court of Appeal of terrorism charges but the Federal Government has insisted that he would remain in detention. One of the observers of the lingering legal intrigue is Chief Goddy Uwazurike. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO appraises the situation with a damning verdict on the Federal Government. Excerpts:

You are one of the lawyers to the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who recently scored a major legal victory when the Court of Appeal discharged him of treason related charges, what are your immediate reactions to that?

Point of correction, I am the lawyer to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Director-General of the group directed me to be the eye of the group and that’s what I am. On the issue of what transpired at the Court of Appeal last week, it was not expected that victory was to come. The arguments canvassed by the parties at the lower court were those ones that were canvassed at the Court of Appeal. One thing about the Court of Appeal is that three people sit on the issue unlike the lower court where only one person will sit on the case. The justices will look at the substance of what was done and why. What happened last week has pulled the rug off the feet of the Federal Ministry of Justice. The facts of the case are very clear because this is a situation where Kanu is saying that he was just grabbed and transported to Nigeria from Kenya. The Federal Government had no answer whatsoever to the posers. In other words, these facts were unchallenged because the government did not utilize the relevant portion of the Sedition Act on how extradition of a supposedly wanted person should be done. The court was very clear that what the government did is very unconstitutional and once it is unconstitutional, there is nothing anybody can do about it. So, anybody talking about acquittal or discharge is being mischievous and wasting his time. It was a completed act to which the court said the Federal Government was wrong. I heard the Attorney- General saying they have some other pending cases in the court against him. For record purposes, what was pending has since been amended twice. The procedure is that once you amend, you are throwing away the case. So, all those charges were properly thrown away by the prosecution to enable them bring in one case before the Court of Appeal which was firm to state that what I have before me is very unconstitutional. What the Federal Government is saying is that we don’t want to obey the Constitution and we don’t want to obey the court. It is sad to note that all those that partook in the National Security Council meeting the other time were very firm in their flagrant disobedience of the Constitution which they swore to defend after they swore by the Bible and the Koran. The issue of whether to obey or not is well spelt out in the Constitution. From the date that the Court of Appeal made the pronouncement everything changed. His continued detention is clearly unconstitutional.

When you say that it is unconstitutional, the government is insisting that it is just a leg of the issue in contention that has been met, leaving the other…

(Cuts in) It is only an illiterate who would make such a claim. There is nothing still holding Kanu in detention. I mean absolutely nothing, so if the Federal Government likes it or not, they can make many pronunciations and they mean nothing. The judgement says ‘discharge’ which is clear and unambiguous. As we speak now no law or judicial pronouncement is saying that Kanu should not be released. The mere intent to file an appeal at the Supreme Court does not in any way justify his continued detention.

But the government is saying that it is looking for all legal means necessary to justify his continued detention…

What they are saying is that they would not let go and that they are looking for the justification to still keep him. Commonsense will tell you without being a legal practitioner that that line of reasoning is unconstitutional. The court said, ‘discharge’ and yet you, who are holding him, are saying that they are looking for a way to keep him. They are just disobeying the judgement of the court.

They are saying that they are compiling things they will take to the Supreme Court…

(Cuts in) Let me remind you of a case between the Lagos State Government and late Ikemba Nnewi. Justice (Chukwudifu) Oputa of the Supreme Court as he then was but now of blessed memory described the action of the Lagos State Government in holding on the property of the late Ojukwu as ‘executive lawlessness’. The late justice stated that such acts must not be allowed or tolerated. The property was in 29 Queens Drive, Lagos State threw his things out and Ojukwu never wasted time before approaching the court. The High Court for whatever reason sided with the Lagos State Government but by the time the matter got to the Supreme Court, it was very angry by scolding the state government. The apex court said you have the Constitution in front of you and you are now telling me that your wisdom will prevail. This is the same thing with the Federal Government. The question we are asking is whether it is in your wisdom that Kanu should still be held captive based on the whims of some elements in government. The rule of man can never be allowed to prevail in any decent or civilised society. To me, this is the import of the statement credited to members of the Security Council.

Why do you think the government is not willing to let him go?

I can tell you just with one word, ‘foolishness’. Let me give you one similar case to what we have now. Members of ASUU were in the court against the Federal Government. The Industrial Court ordered ASUU to go back to work before they file their appeal and they complied. There is no way out for ASUU because this is the law and procedure. They are holding him and thinking of what to do with him. Does it make sense? If it does not make sense, then that is arrant nonsense.

Do you think that there are some elements within and outside the government who are bent on keeping him in detention?

Definitely, I was a part of a delegation that visited President Muhammadu Buhari and we told him that we needed to discontinue the case and explore political means for solving the problem. We had a private audience with him on this. The media were not there. The National Security Adviser and some other government officials were there and we made our case for his release to the President who promised to look into it. That was in November last year. His response was that he doesn’t like to interfere in the judicial process and that he would have no other choice than to go with the decision of the court but now that the court has spoken, he is now looking for how to deal with him and that does not make any sense at all. There are some people who are interested in destroying Buhari’s government by giving him all kinds of strange advice.

What do you think is the way out for Mazi Kanu?

The only way out for the government is to obey the judgement of the court. When that is done, they can call us to give them what could be termed the political solution to the issue. The thing is that at a certain point in time in peoples’ lives everything is not always about violence and strife. President Muhammadu Buhari is not a young man and we the people that went to him are not young either and we spoke to him in a manner and language that an old man will understand. A 93-year old Mbazulike Amaechi said, release him to me. He (Amaechi) said God has given him a long life to be able to put things right in the country. He also told President Buhari that God has given him a second opportunity at leadership for him not to miss the opportunity of fixing the country and he must not lose the chance to make peace in the country. I don’t know where the mindset of members of the National Security Council is but what I know is that there is no alternative to peace.

You’ve used the word ‘peace’ so much in this interview, are you saying that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains a major key to peace in the South Eastern part of the country?

It will be a landmark achievement for the government to make. Those who have been giving him advice on Nnamdi Kanu have been misadvising him. Igboland today is suffering not from IPOB but from unknown gunmen and security agents. We told President Buhari how terribly soldiers and policemen are treating our people. We told him to allow Nnamdi Kanu to come out and put things straight by commanding his members to cease fire, so that we can differentiate the agitators from the criminal elements hiding under IPOB to commit crimes.

