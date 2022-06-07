Business

FG activates strategies to harness 208.62tcf gas – Sylva

Posted on

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said the Federal Government has activated strategies to develop and harness Nigeria’s 208.62 trillion cubic feet of gas. He stated that the Federal Government was trying to achieve the target through enhanced gas exploration and development as well as utilisation of schemes that would lead to gas reserves growth. According to him, an annual investment of around $25 billion could enable 759 million Africans who currently lacked electricity to access it. He spoke during the annual Symposium and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), in Lagos. Sylva said: “Approximately 580 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lack reliable electricity, that is, three-quarters of the global figures. Around 900 million people are without access to clean cooking energy in Africa and in 32 countries, more than 75 per cent of the population, are without access to clean cooking.”

 

