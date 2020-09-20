News Top Stories

FG adds Emirates to list of banned airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has said Nigeria has barred Emirates Airlines from operating into Nigeria. He stated this in a Tweet on his verified twitter handle late Friday night.

 

He said the ban would take effect on Monday, September 21, 2020. “Emirates Airline’s situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st Sept. 2020,” he tweeted.

 

The minister also said the Sub-Committee of the Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 met with European Union Country Ambassadors to discuss the ban on Lufthansa, Air France and KLM. “The meeting progressed well,” he tweeted. Sirika, had last month warned that Nigeria would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country as it opened its airspace.

 

According to him, the country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria, and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens. Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Angolan TAG, Air Namibia and Royal Air Maroc were not approved to operate flights into Nigeria. He listed British Airways, Ethiopian, AWA, and Middle East Airlines as airlines permitted into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

 

He also listed Egyptair, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, AWA, Kenya Airways and Middle East Airlines as airlines allowed operating into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

 

Explaining the reasons for the ban and the principle of reciprocity being applied to some countries, Sirika said government was simply following what each country had done to Nigeria. He said the country would go ahead and implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that had banned flights from Nigeria.

 

Some of the countries, which had banned flights from Nigeria are in the European Union as the EU included Nigeria on the banned countries on the first of July, 2020 when they opened their airspace

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N6. 3bn fraud: We’re not ready yet to continue Jang’s trial, EFCC tells court

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

…blames airline operations for stalled trial The trial of the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang was stalled on Wednesday due to the claim by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it was not ready yet to continue with the case. Jang, who was governor between 2007 and 2015, is being […]
News

Kwankwaso group writes Senate, China to block Ganduje’s €684m loan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

A political support group loyal to former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tendered a petition to the Chinese government, China Development Bank and the Nigerian Senate, demanding that the 684 million loan requested by the Kano State government for a light rail project be stopped forthwith.   The group under the auspices of […]
News

How to maintain sanity in your marriage

Posted on Author Marriage Clinic with Albinus Chiedu

The Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary defines the word “sanity” as the “the state of having a healthy mind and not being mentally ill” or “showing good judgment and understanding.” Because marital relationship has everything to do with your heart and heart relationship, there can hardly be sanity in your relationship if your heart is not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: