FG adds Emirates to list of banned airlines

Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has said Nigeria has barred Emirates Airlines from operating into Nigeria. He stated this in a Tweet on his verified twitter handle late Friday night.
He said the ban would take effect on Monday, September 21, 2020.
“Emirates Airline’s situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st Sept. 2020,” he tweeted.
The minister also said the Sub-Committee of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 met with European Union Country Ambassadors to discuss the ban on Lufthansa, Air France and KLM. “The meeting progressed well,” he tweeted.
Sirika, had last month  warned that Nigeria would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country as it opened its airspace.
According to him, the country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria, and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.
Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Angolan TAG, Air Namibia and Royal Air Maroc were not approved to operate flights into Nigeria.
He listed British Airways, Ethiopian, AWA, and Middle East Airlines as airlines permitted into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
He also listed Egyptair, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, AWA, Kenya Airways and Middle East Airlines as airlines allowed to operate into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Explaining the reasons for the ban and the principle of reciprocity being applied to some countries, Sirika said government was simply following what each country had done to Nigeria.
He said the country would go ahead and implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that had banned flights from Nigeria.
Some of the countries, which had banned flights from Nigeria are in the European Union as the EU included Nigeria on the banned countries on the first of July, 2020 when they opened their airspace.

Related Articles
Aviation

Arik CEO writes Minister, seeks Sirika’s intervention to avert strike

Posted on Author Reporter

    Wole Shadare The management of Arik Air Air has called on the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to intervene in the planned industrial action by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) slated for Monday, September 14. The two unions had promised […]
Aviation

Senate recommends four month travel ban for airport security violators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, others who flout COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into the any Nigerian airport […]
Aviation

AIB begins probe into Middle East, Turkish Airlines’ collision

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality and Registration Marks, OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and Registration Marks, TC-LJC, operated by Turkish Airline , which occurred on July 29th, 2020 at the Murtala […]

