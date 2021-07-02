FG adopting NEWEST Rice project to boost production – NABDA boss

The Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullah Mustapha, said Nigeria’s government was paying close attention to the Nitrogen- Use Efficient, Water-Use Efficient and Salt-Tolerant Rice (NEWEST) Project, because of its ability to boost rice production in the country. NEWEST rice was one of the biotechnologically- backed agricultural revolutions believed to be the solution to food insecurity bedevilling the country. Mustapha disclosed this when he addressed scientists and other critical biotechnology stakeholders at the annual review and planning meeting of the NEWEST Rice project in Abuja yesterday.
