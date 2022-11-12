FG affirms support to GIABA in fighting corruption in Africa

The federal government has affirmed its unalloyed commitment to supporting the Forum of Inter Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) member states in the fight against financial crimes and other corrupt practices in all its ramifications in West Africa and Africa at large. According to a release by Willie Bassey, Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure while receiving in audience the delegation from the Forum of GIABA member states led by its President, Stanley Ford, in company of the Executive Secretary of the Forum of FIUs of the GIABA member states (FIU of Nigeria), Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, in his office. SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, said the FG was committed to fighting financial crimes and ensuring fiscal transparency and accountability.

“He (SGF) asked me to reassure you of the commitment and dedication of Nigerian Government to support you at all times and to encourage your good works in fighting against financial crimes not only in Nigeria, but in Africa at large,” he said. Mustapha stated that the FG has been committed in the fight against money laundry, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and small and light weapons in the country in order to ensure fiscal transparency and security of lives and property.

In its quest to fight corruption, the SGF said that the federal government has established several anti- graft institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT); with the mandate to curb money laundering and other illicit financial crimes. Speaking earlier, the President of the GIABA member states, expressed thanks and appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the financial support and the plot of land for the construction of the Forum’s headquarters in Abuja. He also thanked the SGF for being a pillar of support to the Secretariat of the Forum and promised to collaborate with his office in the fight against financial crime and other related crimes.

