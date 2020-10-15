News

FG: All civil servants to resume Oct 19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has directed civil servants who have not been going to work since March when the lockdown declared to curtail the spread of COVID-19 to return to work from Monday.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha; and the National Coordinator, Sanni Aliyu, disclosed this at the press briefing of the task force on Thursday.
Only civil servants of Salary Grade Level 12 and above as well as those on essential duties have been going to work.
But the PTF has directed that civil servants below SGL 12 can now resume work.
It, however, directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure that they alternate the days the civil servants will be at work in order to ensure social distancing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s oil industry suffers foreign investors’ apathy – Kyari

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has declared that the country’s oil industry is suffering serious apathy from foreign investors who have starved it of the muchneeded funding.   The absence of a stable fiscal environment, the NNPC boss said, is inhibiting the growth of the Nigerian petroleum industry, […]
News

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosion

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Gas Resources to investigate the remote and immediate causes of gas tanker explosions in parts of the country, with a view to preventing a recurrence. The Senate made the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeolu (APC […]
News

NULGE elects new president, Ahmad Labo

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has unanimously elected Ahmad Labo as its new president. Labo’s election came after the demise of its former prresident, Ibrahim Khalil. Khalil died mysteriously late last week in Abuja when he slumped and gave off the ghost.   Labo was the vice-president, North-West of the union. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: