FG: All civil servants to resume Oct 19

The Federal Government has directed civil servants who have not been going to work since March when the lockdown declared to curtail the spread of COVID-19 to return to work from Monday.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha; and the National Coordinator, Sanni Aliyu, disclosed this at the press briefing of the task force on Thursday.

Only civil servants of Salary Grade Level 12 and above as well as those on essential duties have been going to work.

But the PTF has directed that civil servants below SGL 12 can now resume work.

It, however, directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure that they alternate the days the civil servants will be at work in order to ensure social distancing.

