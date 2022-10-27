News

FG allegedly plans to wind up PAP by December

There are indications that the Federal Government has allegedly commenced the process of effectively shutting down the presidential amnesty programme (PAP) in two months’ time. A source at the amnesty office alleged that the Federal Government has engaged an audit firm with a mandate to embark on a comprehensive audit of the programme from inception to date. The source added that the new PAP Interim Administrator, retired Major-General Barry Ndiomu, had made it clear to the staff during a meeting in September that his mandate is to wind up the programme in six months. It was gathered that in line with the presidential directive to shut down the programme, the amnesty office has stopped further award of scholarship to students from impacted communities. It was further gathered that the operations of the office have been scaled down drastically such that contracts awarded for new training programmes have been stopped forthwith. A source said the Presidency has issued timelines to the new leadership of the amnesty office to wind down the programme in adherence to a stipulated period.

It was also revealed that the presidency was uncomfortable that the amnesty office, which was established by the Umaru Yar’Adua administration with 30,000 former agitators, still runs with the same number after billions of naira have been spent on training and reintegration programmes. The presidency therefore holds the view that the office which was designed to end in 2015 has become a drain pipe on government resources and ordered that it should be brought to an end under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

 

