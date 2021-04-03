FG already paid N9.2bn for doctors’ insurance -Ngige

…says we’re surprised NARD still embarked on strike

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) reneged on the agreement it reached with the Federal Government by embarking on a nationwide strike. Ngige stated this during “Politics Today,” aired by Channels Television on Friday night. He revealed that the Federal Government already had in insurance policy in place, where a sum of N9.2 Billion had been paid to compensate doctors and other civil servants who lose their lives, while in active service.

He said: “They talked about group life insurance, that 17 doctors lost their lives, while taking care of people with COVID-19 and that as at now their families had not been compensated. “We have sympathy for those who lost their lives, they are in the frontline. But this government has put in, in the wake of COVID-19, in April 2020, a N9.2 billion insurance policy with 13 insurance companies for all workers that are civil servants.

“We also said there is additional insurance policy for injuries and others as compensation. “The N9.2 billion is fully paid for by the Federal Government of Nigeria for doctors, pharmacists, laboratory technologists including persons, who are outside the health system. Ngige also says he will invoke “weapons in the labour laws” on resident doctors, if they refuse to back down on the ongoing strike after government meets some of their demands. On Thursday, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on an indefinite strike over salary arrears and owed allowances.

“By Tuesday, I will invite them back (referring to NARD). If they become recalcitrant, there are things I can do. “There are weapons in the labour laws I will invoke. There is ‘no work, no pay’. Their employers have a role also to keep their businesses afloat, to keep patients alive. They can employ local doctors.”

The minister however, noted that he is optimistic that the matter will be resolved within a few days, as meetings have been arranged to clear the backlog of owed salaries and allowances. “The Federal Government has told the Federal Ministry of Health to liaise with the insurance companies to pay the families of the health workers that lost their lives.” He maintained that government said that the Federal Government, led by the Federal Ministry of Health met with the representatives of NARD on March 26, to look at the issues raised by the young doctors.

He said: “Some of them have merits, and I told the Head of Service and the Accountant-General what they could do before we will convene another meeting so that they would have fulfilled most of the conditions when we get to the table. “Though they didn’t clear everything substantially, the demands were met and they were ignorant with some of their demands; they didn’t have the full picture of what they wanted.” The minister also stated that the President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, took ill at the middle of the last meeting between the doctors and the Federal Government and that his deputy, secretary and other officers of the association, who continued with the meeting, signed on behalf of NARD. “Unfortunately, Okhuaihesuyi disowned the agreement that was signed by his deputy. That is not how negotiations are done.

“There is what is called transmission of power. He as the president fell sick and his Deputy continued with the Secretary General. I just don’t want to go into that,” he stated. Meanwhile, Okhuaihesuyi, who conveyed the resolutions taken at the extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC), meeting of the Association in a communiqué, said the only way to avert the strike was the immediate payment of all salaries owed house officers including March salaries. This, he said, is without regard to the quota system, before the end of business on the March 31. The strike, Okhuaihesuyi, was informed by poor welfare packages, unpaid salaries, and alleged ineptitude of the Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, among other demands.

Like this: Like Loading...