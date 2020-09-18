Reporter

Jeff Bezos becomes £10bn richer in just one day as Amazon shares surge

  Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became $13bn (£10bn) richer in a single day on Monday after shares in his company surged nearly 8%. Already the world’s richest man by a huge margin, Bezos is now estimated to be worth $189.3bn (£148bn). His fortune has ballooned $74bn (£58bn) this year alone, according to Bloomberg, with Amazon […]
Short‐run impact of passenger tax on air travel

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria last week jacked up passenger travel taxes for local and international trips with effect from August 1, 2020, even as it comes with its implications for the country’s aviation sector. Wole Shadare writes     Burden It was not unexpected but the timing of raising Passenger Service Charge (PSC) […]
Lumos partners MTN, unveils new product

Lumos Nigeria, Africa’s leading provider of highquality solar home systems, in partnership with telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria Plc, has launched two new product offerings, Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco. The new products, the company said, would enable its customers to save up to 70 per cent on their power cost, whilst also helping them power […]

