FG applauds Ortom’s development strides despite security lapses

The Federal Government Friday commended the giant developmental strides recorded by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in all sectors in the last couple of years despite what it termed “the stormy security challenges that bedevilled the state” including militant herdsmen attacks.

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, gave the commendation during a courtesy call on the governor at the government house in Makurdi.

The minister was in the state to intimate the governor about Federal Government’s road map on its mining activities and to sensitise the Benue populace on the need to adopt best mining practices.

“The Federal Government has acknowledged the legacy projects which your government initiated and is implementing for the good people of this great state.

“You have recorded these landmark achievements despite the stormy security challenges that bedevilled the state even in the face of the general decline in government revenue.

“We in the Ministry of Mines and Steel are particularly glad that peace, calmness and normalcy which now prevail across the state have stimulated the resumption of mining and other economic activities”.

Dr. Ukechukwu told the governor that while in the state, they would hold town hall meetings with people in the mining sector and pay courtesy calls on relevant stakeholders in areas with mining potential with a view to helping to develop the sector.

