FG appoints Anamekwe Nwabuoku as Ag. AGF

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Anamekwe Nwabuoku to oversee the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

The appointment was announced in a statement issued Sunday by Yunusa Abdullahi, spokesperson to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

Nwabuoku’s appointment comes amid a probe into allegations of N80 billion fraud linked to Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to the statement, Nwabuoku’s appointment was contained: “In a letter dated  May 20, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.”

The appointment will also be in effect “pending the outcome of the investigation”.

 

